Auto Apparel: Lexus teams up with designers Abraham & Thakore to launch limited-edition jackets

A car for a jacket? A jacket for a car? Whatever it may be, the fact is it’s a unique way to launch brand new wheels, especially in India. Luxury carmaker Lexus is putting a new model on the road, the luxe LC 500h. To make the announcement in style, it has embarked on a collaborative journey with designers David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore, and released a limited edition of jackets featuring custom designs inspired by Lexus.

Akin to the philosophy of the new LC, the Abraham & Thakore capsule collection, aptly titled Lexus Life, symbolises the richness of craft and sustainability of design. Importantly, it is in line with Lexus’ Omotenashi principles of opulence and fulfilling guest needs. Loosely translated to ‘wholehearted hospitality’ and ‘selfless service’, it is all about paying attention to the small details, anticipating the needs of others, and going above and beyond to meet them. Indeed, the collection is all about the details.

For men, there’s a striking electrified jacket quilted using the Trapunto technique—layers of tabby silk are stitched together to create a tone-on-tone effect. The corozo buttons are made from the nut of a palm tree and are similar to ‘vegetable ivory’.

Women get an electrified puffer jacket featuring a contrast stitch. Quilted in pure shot silk, its lightweight viscose lining keeps one warm and comfortable. Both reflect A&T’s signature touches in a sensibility that is thoughtful and inspired by traditional craftsmanship. “We are happy to see the start of an exciting journey together towards making luxury personal,” says Abraham, adding, “The design language of Lexus matches the DNA of ours. It is understated, bold yet humble.”

Agrees Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India: “We are always open to working with like-minded brands and individuals who believe in crafting amazing experiences for a better tomorrow. We are proud to partner with Abraham & Thakore who are bringing their own creative aesthetic to reflect non-conforming fashion and sustainability that is synonymous with both brands.”

Incidentally, the new collection has just two jacket styles. Why? Because both Lexus and A&T believe that real luxury lies in specially crafted products in limited numbers of high quality.

Now, a bit about the new Lexus LC 500h. A four-seater coupe, it gets distinct enhancements to up its lifestyle quotient. Priced at `2.39 crore in India, the model’s bold and high-end upgrades range from an all-new instrument panel, featuring a 12.3-inch-wide touch-screen display (21CY multimedia), which has been moved 86 mm towards the rear of the vehicle to allow natural touchscreen operation. The car also comes with an improved layout for the centre console that has switches arranged in a longitudinal layout to enhance usability.

Plus, the passenger-side ornamentation panel has been unified with the instrument panel upholstery, emphasising the horizontal theme. Also, the all new super-gloss black metallic alloy wheel comes with 3D-machined finish.

As Soni says, the transition to the new model is in sync with the car company’s commitment to making products offering comfort and superior performance. “With its newer technology and design, I am confident that the LC will catch the imagination of our consumers,” he adds.

The car company has big plans to further catch the imagination of its consumers by expanding its merchandise down the line. For now, to try out Lexus Life by Abraham & Thakore, just drop by your nearest Lexus Guest Experience Centre.

