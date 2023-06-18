Home Lifestyle Fashion

Paper trail: A guide on multiple uses of wallpapers 

Wallpaper is not just for walls. Here’s how to use it in other ways

Paper trail: A guide on multiple uses of wallpapers 

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

Lay the Table: Perhaps the easiest of all, all you need to do is cut a peel-and-stick sheet of wallpaper and place it on your table’s surface. Voila, you have a new tabletop. Just remember to place a sheet of glass on it, so as not to damage the paper beneath.

Frame it Up: Most wallpaper shops have offcuts, which they sell at throwaway prices. Pick up a few in random sizes, shades and patterns, and then frame and hang them as a cluster or gallery wall. You can also pick up patterns in the same colour, cut them in the same size and hang them up in a cohesive grid.

Bookshelf Backing: Perk up a plain bookshelf by papering the back with a wallpaper of your choice. Choose from prints, solids or geometrics, depending upon the decor of your room. You can do the same with a crockery cabinet as well.

Furniture Fix: Cover an old and boring nightstand or a chest of drawers to make it more appealing. You can go subtle or bold depending on the decor of the rest of the room.

Headboard Highs: Here too, offcuts come in handy. Choose the ones that complement each other, and paste them on the wall behind your bed to create a unique headboard.

