A bagful of style

Rupam Jain By

Express News Service

Gioia, a luxury fashion brand, that aims to up your fashion game through its eminent handbag collection, has just launched its Dapper and Rober collections exclusively for men. While the Dapper Collection is for men who believe in personal style as an expression of their personality,

the Rober Collection is for those who love to travel frequently.

For more than 30 years, founders of Gioia, Vashisht and Diksha Bhatia, have been closely involved in producing leather goods for luxury companies, sold and adored globally. During the pandemic, they realised the importance of spreading care for loved ones, which prompted them to create a brand that could express their ideas through its collection. So they introduced a line of opulent handbags and gave it the name Gioia, meaning joy in Italian.

We speak to the founders to know more about these collections.

What are the collections inspired by?

These collections cater to those who pay attention to detail and consider their personal style as a means of self-expression. Our aim was to create something exceptional for men who strive for excellence in all aspects of life. The Dapper Collection caters to professionals and executives, offering a sophisticated aesthetic. It is crafted with veg-tanned leather and features a burnish, tempanato effect for a refined finish. The Rober Collection is designed for frequent travellers with a more casual appeal.

How do you think the idea of accessorising men is changing?

Fashion has always been an important medium to express oneself and one’s values, beliefs and identity. Especially in today’s day and age, men are becoming more conscious of how they look and have taken a much keener interest in fashion, men’s jewellery and skincare. It is evident that gender roles are less defined today and men are a lot more open to accessorising themselves.

What are the materials used in these collections?

Both our collections feature responsibly sourced full-grain leather from Leather Working Group-certified tanneries. We conduct tests such as colour fastness to rubbing (CFR) to prevent colour bleeding, tape adhesion tests to ensure a premium surface finish, and acetone rub tests on hardware to prevent tarnishing. The Dapper Collection features full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather, providing a natural and elegant finish. The edges are adorned with a burnish, tempanato effect. The Rober Collection adopts a casual aesthetic, utilising full-grain, tumble-milled leather. In some styles, ballistic nylon trims are incorporated to maintain lightweight durability, making it an ideal choice for travellers.

Please specify what are the bags intended for – office/casual/vacation, etc?

The Rober Collection is designed for individuals who appreciate casual style.

With its timeless appeal, utilising full-grain, tumble-milled leather and a versatile colour palette, it suits any occasion. The Dapper Collection is for those who prefer a sharp and formal appearance. Crafted with full-grain vegetable-tanned leather, it exudes a sense of quiet luxury suitable for professionals.

Do take us through the colour palette used in these collections.

The Dapper Collection features a colour palette comprising beautiful tan and navy shades. In contrast, the Rober Collection adopts a more free-flowing and casual aesthetic, offering colours such as black,

bordeaux, and dark green.

Please tell us the details about the design and the spaces the bags offer.

We ensured functionality was never compromised. For example, the Rober Holdall, designed for travel and gym use, includes a separate compartment at the bottom to store shoes and gym wear. For the briefcases, laptop sleeves, zip pockets, and pen slots are essential inclusions. The backpacks feature multiple compartments and side pockets for storage needs.

Small bags start at Rs 2,500. Backpacks start at Rs 19,400. Available online.



