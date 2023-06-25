Home Lifestyle Fashion

Floral delights

The Blue Knot’s new collection of rugs comes in variegated hues, and adds a spring vibe

Published: 25th June 2023

The inspiration is English chintz and opulent blossoms, and a whole lot of whimsy.

By Express News Service
Scaled-up floral motifs, a burst of colours and a soft, lush feel. The Blue Knot’s latest rug range, Millefleur, is like stepping on a field of fantastical flowers. A homage to the vivacious midsummer dream, the collection is a canvas drenched in lively hues that bring spring to your bohemian summer party or a mellow movie night.

The inspiration is English chintz and opulent blossoms, and a whole lot of whimsy. So, there’s the Jasmine rug that has posies of blush pink jasmines juxtaposed against a rich turquoise backdrop. An oval silhouette daintily scalloped in the Petunia rug is suffused with intricate lilies in pink, ochre and purple. A visual of bold florals in shades of blue, yellow, orange and grey defines the Tsubaki rug that can amp up any room with its exuberance. Exotic and ornate, the Peony rug is where unabashed red, pink, orange and blue flowers create drama against a subtle grey backdrop.

“The atypical synthesis of natural beauty and harmonious weaving with special techniques in these refreshing floral rugs can redefine the aura of any living space,” says SwastiS Mehrotra, founder and creative director, of the Blue Knot, adding, “Every piece is crafted with passion and maintaining impeccable craftsmanship, contemporary aesthetics and immaculate finishes.”

Armed with a 25-year experience in the export market, her Bhadohi-based company has partnered with the biggest of global names such as Anthropologie, Target, John Lewis, Urban Outfitters and Joann. With Millefleur, the brand brings the same experience, passion and grace to the domestic market with a promise to deliver quality products for modern Indian homes at affordable price points in a sustainable manner.

