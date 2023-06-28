Inspired by freedom

Pranav Shriram By

Express News Service

Freedom and expression in fashion have newfound meanings with the silhouettes introduced by Kolkata label Couture by Niharika in a new collection called Firtana. Designer Niharika Kamani has brought the same to Chennai. She reveals the inspiration for the collection, what Firtana refers to, how the minute detailing within the collection translates to the expression of individuality, and much more.

The flowy silhouettes of Firtana present a sense of ease and style in beautiful unison. Additionally, the meaning of freedom that is attached to this collection extends to the free movement of the body that these silhouettes allow without any discomfort. We learn of the various intricacies of the edit from Niharika — the soft tones of vibrant hues, the detailing across the various motifs in different silhouettes, the use of lightweight fabrics, and more.

Niharika Kamani

The couturier also suggests the perfect silhouettes from the collection along with tips that could style it as part of a contemporary look. The collection fuses traditional and Western looks in a bold way producing something highly unique that is sure to turn heads.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the inspiration behind creating Firtana.

Firtana means perfect freedom — mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical freedom. Hence, we have designed a collection wherein we allow women to feel free, to dress more comfortably as they would like while also expressing power and style.

What is the idea behind nomenclature of this collection?

This collection is a breakaway from what we have been doing in the previous ones justifying our collection name — Firtana. We have designed it in such a way that it allows free body movement and ease while wearing them. Elements of birds, ostrich feathers, free-flowing floral motifs, continuing lines, lightweight fabrics, spray of flowers, and iridescent texture are some of the highlights of the edit.

How does this collection celebrate individuality?

Our collection includes a variety of clothing that is versatile and functional, perfect for those who prioritise both style and comfort. From free flowing saris and Indo-Western attires to lehanga sets, this collection has something for everyone. Our collection has a lot of minute detailing like impeccable edgings with pearls and silver pipes, scalloped edges, high collars, belts, and trail-in jackets, which add grace to your look.

What is the colour palette for this edit?

We have used a soft pastel palette and played around with mint green, ivory, powder pink, peach, and off-white, and nudes. A soft colour palette is a wonderful soothing sensory experience seeking freedom.

Do share the details around the motifs across the various silhouettes under Firtana.

Free-flowing floral motifs with hints of birds, geometrical motifs inspired by Turkishw mosaics, strong powerful parallel lines, the amalgamation of geometrics and floral elements give the wearer a sense of power and femininity. We have embellished the motifs with pearls, off-white ceramic beads, bugle beads, sequins, long pipes, and silk threads, to give the entire collection a very subtle and versatile look. Hence, the wearer can wear it multiple times.

What fabrics have you used for the silhouettes in this collection?

We have made sure to use soft free flowing, semi-transparent, sheer, delicate fabrics like satin, georgette, chiffons, organza, silks, and flat chiffon, which are synonymous to freedom. The lightweight fabrics allow free-flowing movement of the body as the wearer is in utmost comfort and can easily self-express themselves.

What silhouettes from this collection would you suggest to our readers?

We would highly recommend our patrons to opt for our jacket-styles, which have contemporary silhouettes and can be worn in one or many ways. You can also team them up with a simple skirt or a sari.

