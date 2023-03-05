Here comes the runway bride: Bridal sneakers to make your wedding extra comfortable

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Can glamour and comfort go hand-in-hand? Why not, thought designer, Tanushri Biyani, as she put in a year’s effort to launch her bridal sneaker brand, Anaar, last month. Yes, bridal sneakers; as in sneakers for brides to wear under their lehengas; as in comfy shoes to traipse down the aisle or sprint up to the mandap with ease. Of course, these are no regular sports shoes, but bejewelled booties that match the sparkle and shimmer of a wedding outfit, sheen for sheen.

They’re also not for regular brides either. But for those with an eye for novelty, looking to add a bit of mischief to their solemn special day. A dash of gold here, a swish of silver there, semi-precious stones, pearls and sequins in a range of hues, these glitzy numbers go well beyond embellished juttis that were, until now, the only alternative to sleek stilettos. From deep, vivid pops of colour to pretty pastels and everything in between, they sure add an extra edge to the outfit. But more than anything else, they have one thing that juttis, no matter how pretty or padded, do not have––comfort. For, on a day when you’re on your feet for endless hours, could there be anything better than nicely cushioned, foot-friendly sneakers?

Actually, once sneakers made their way into the fashion world with the likes of Rihanna and Sonam K Ahuja showing how best to flaunt them, it was a no-brainer that weddings would be the next stop. But the market is still in a nascent stage, something that Biyani hopes to gain an early-bird advantage with. “Bridal footwear has a big gap and a huge opportunity. No brand is dedicatedly servicing these needs and we are here to fill the lacunae,” says the Mumbai-based designer, who started her professional journey a decade ago with the launch of Ceriz—a fast-fashion footwear and accessories brand. She’s also the brain behind the accessories brand Holli, launched in partnership with Hidesign.

Biyani didn’t jump into wedding footwear with sneakers, though. Her earlier collections include elegant platform blocks, sophisticated wedges and plush pumps. All of which have been centred around how easy they feel, helping the bride and her tribe put their best foot forward without a worry. But none have been quite in the league of the latest sneaker offering, the ultimate in style and substance. Substance comes from cushioned leather, and style from foiled Milano satin, fine silks and handcrafted embellishments.

“The idea is to let brides and bridesmaids enjoy the wedding and related festivities, and not be planted in their seats, tied down by dazzling but inconvenient footwear. With our wedge sneakers, brides will not be compromising on those extra inches, and yet won’t have sore feet even after hours of dancing,” promises Biyani. Modern-day brides dig comfort more than anything, she adds, but at the same time, they want that swag in their stride. Anaar, she claims, offers the best of both. It’s all about being fashionably comfortable, after all.

Indeed, the sneaker silhouettes combine cosy shapes with fresh designs to deliver one-of-a-kind luxury Indian footwear. “We guarantee you that like your memorable wedding ensemble, the sneakers will also be something that no guest will forget in a hurry. Sporting a traditional look, these shoes are also contemporary in their design appeal—the perfect shapeshifters,” says the 36-year-old.

Currently on sale through the brand’s website, the sneakers will soon be available on other multi-channel offline and online stores as well. “Strategic designer collaboration is a key aspect of how we want to grow,” says Biyani, adding that plans are also afoot for a physical store. “We are very excited about opening multiple retail points across the country and launch the brand in international markets as well. The ultimate vision is to make Anaar a global name,” she adds. Clearly, just as Cinderella had her glass slippers, the modern bride has her sneakers.

Can glamour and comfort go hand-in-hand? Why not, thought designer, Tanushri Biyani, as she put in a year’s effort to launch her bridal sneaker brand, Anaar, last month. Yes, bridal sneakers; as in sneakers for brides to wear under their lehengas; as in comfy shoes to traipse down the aisle or sprint up to the mandap with ease. Of course, these are no regular sports shoes, but bejewelled booties that match the sparkle and shimmer of a wedding outfit, sheen for sheen. They’re also not for regular brides either. But for those with an eye for novelty, looking to add a bit of mischief to their solemn special day. A dash of gold here, a swish of silver there, semi-precious stones, pearls and sequins in a range of hues, these glitzy numbers go well beyond embellished juttis that were, until now, the only alternative to sleek stilettos. From deep, vivid pops of colour to pretty pastels and everything in between, they sure add an extra edge to the outfit. But more than anything else, they have one thing that juttis, no matter how pretty or padded, do not have––comfort. For, on a day when you’re on your feet for endless hours, could there be anything better than nicely cushioned, foot-friendly sneakers? Actually, once sneakers made their way into the fashion world with the likes of Rihanna and Sonam K Ahuja showing how best to flaunt them, it was a no-brainer that weddings would be the next stop. But the market is still in a nascent stage, something that Biyani hopes to gain an early-bird advantage with. “Bridal footwear has a big gap and a huge opportunity. No brand is dedicatedly servicing these needs and we are here to fill the lacunae,” says the Mumbai-based designer, who started her professional journey a decade ago with the launch of Ceriz—a fast-fashion footwear and accessories brand. She’s also the brain behind the accessories brand Holli, launched in partnership with Hidesign.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Biyani didn’t jump into wedding footwear with sneakers, though. Her earlier collections include elegant platform blocks, sophisticated wedges and plush pumps. All of which have been centred around how easy they feel, helping the bride and her tribe put their best foot forward without a worry. But none have been quite in the league of the latest sneaker offering, the ultimate in style and substance. Substance comes from cushioned leather, and style from foiled Milano satin, fine silks and handcrafted embellishments. “The idea is to let brides and bridesmaids enjoy the wedding and related festivities, and not be planted in their seats, tied down by dazzling but inconvenient footwear. With our wedge sneakers, brides will not be compromising on those extra inches, and yet won’t have sore feet even after hours of dancing,” promises Biyani. Modern-day brides dig comfort more than anything, she adds, but at the same time, they want that swag in their stride. Anaar, she claims, offers the best of both. It’s all about being fashionably comfortable, after all. Indeed, the sneaker silhouettes combine cosy shapes with fresh designs to deliver one-of-a-kind luxury Indian footwear. “We guarantee you that like your memorable wedding ensemble, the sneakers will also be something that no guest will forget in a hurry. Sporting a traditional look, these shoes are also contemporary in their design appeal—the perfect shapeshifters,” says the 36-year-old. Currently on sale through the brand’s website, the sneakers will soon be available on other multi-channel offline and online stores as well. “Strategic designer collaboration is a key aspect of how we want to grow,” says Biyani, adding that plans are also afoot for a physical store. “We are very excited about opening multiple retail points across the country and launch the brand in international markets as well. The ultimate vision is to make Anaar a global name,” she adds. Clearly, just as Cinderella had her glass slippers, the modern bride has her sneakers.