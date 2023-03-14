Home Lifestyle Fashion

When groundbreaking florals turn muse

Models, along with the uber-chic actress Malaika Arora, strutted the runway wearing ensembles dipped in colours and accentuated with elements inspired by posies.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Malaika Arora turned showstopper for Bhumika Sharma. (File Photo)

Actress Malaika Arora turned showstopper for Bhumika Sharma. (File Photo)

By Simi Kuriakose
Express News Service

All the motifs in the world, and yet designers navigate towards and choose florals from the garden of creativity. Groundbreaking!?—We’ll say, maybe, when executed with an innovative touch. Delhi-based fashion designer Bhumika Sharma, who made her debut on Sunday at the recently-concluded Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI held in Mumbai, incorporated her fascination with the romantic side of blooms in her spring/summer showcase titled ‘Dahlia’.

Models, along with the uber-chic actress Malaika Arora, strutted the runway wearing ensembles dipped in colours and accentuated with elements inspired by posies. “The spring/summer collection ’2023 ‘Dahlia’ is a refreshing take on the essence of summer featuring a palette of spring colours with vibrant reds, warm ivories, soft lime/mint greens, and comes in the most flowy organzas,” Sharma mentions. “It has various techniques such as dabka and tilla work. Our collection boasts an array of pearl embellishments, signature organza tassels, and even metallic tassels for a modern twist,” she informs. 

The showstopper, Malaika was seen in the brand’s red kalidaar jacket featuring ambi jaal embroidery, which she paired with an embroidered bustier and gharara pants. Giving us an insight into the collection, Sharma says, “We’ve experimented with geometric motifs and French knot work to create an exciting fusion of both traditional and contemporary styles.”

Driven by passion
With no formal education in designing, Sharma—the former commerce graduate who completed a course in Fashion Marketing from Pearl Academy—launched her eponymous label in 2015. It was passion that led the way for her, “I started working on my label in 2014 and since then, there has been no looking back,” she says. 

Despite luck or passion, COVID was a time when brands—both emerging and well-known—had to make a choice between sinking or surviving. Sharma recounts, “From a production point of view, the business suffered during COVID, as manufacturing units were shut for a long time. After the pandemic, it is just not the same, as prices for raw materials started to rise.”

However, she is elated about how consumer behaviour has transformed in a post-pandemic world. “There has been a massive shift in consumer choices after the pandemic as everybody started investing in pieces that would last long. Now, everything has bounced back to normal and the past few months have been very encouraging.”

Thrilled about her debut showcase on the runway, Sharma concludes by divulging plans for the future, “I would love to do fashion weeks again this year. I’m also looking forward to opening a new store this year.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Floral design Fashion Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI Dahlia Malaika Arora
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp