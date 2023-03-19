Couch comfort

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Bespoke furniture brand, Ochre At Home, launches a new range of sofas

If comfort is key, but you don’t want to compromise on style either, then Kolkata-based Ochre At Home (OAH) has the couch for you. Known for its bespoke furniture and accessories that showcase forward-looking designs, yet are rooted in tradition, OAH’s new range of light and elegant sofas is all
about beauty and utility.   

The collection comes in three different colour combinations and designs. Each set is unique and contemporary, and can be styled in various ways. The neutral colour palette makes it versatile enough to
be paired with different settings.

For instance, the Hugo Sofa that features clean lines, sleek proportions, luxurious materials and
a muted colour scheme, is perfect for formal entertaining as well as unwinding in your lounge
or TV room.

In monochrome is the Block Band Sofa, which features leather bands on boucle fabric, which is currently a big global trend. It exhibits the brand’s focus exquisite workmanship.The Pari Love-Seat features an intriguing silhouette. It displays a distinctive retro design and is made using plush velvet upholstery. Though it has an unconventional shape, it is still comfortable and inviting, and works well in a modern bedroom or an informal contemporary living room.

