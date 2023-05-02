Satin story!

Romal Laisram By

Express News Service

With a new edit in stores, Tilfi Banaras is back in the news! Just a few months after their celebrated previous edit Katha, the label announced a collection of pure satin silk saris, churidars, and lehenga sets that translate a delicate balance between flow and friction through intricate hand-embroidery and kadhua weaves—The Satin Edit. We spoke to Aditi Chand, co-founder and designer of the brand to find out what’s in store for their clientele.



Tell us about The Satin Edit?

This is part of Tilfi’s collection of pure satin silk saris, churidars, and lehenga sets, and translates a delicate balance between flow and friction through intricate hand-embroidery and kadhua weaves, creating feminine and vintage silhouettes in deep and pastel hues. With The Satin Edit, Tilfi introduces discreetly-glinted designs adorning satin silk ensembles in a colour palette evocative of soft spring evenings.



Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

All the motifs are made of either gold and silver zari or pearl and cut-dana beads. Specific patterns on the saris include gracefully falling foliate motifs in gold and silver zari, and beautifully oscillating florals and scalloped borders, which edge the saris in a simple yet striking manner. On the churidars, lehengas, blouses, and dupattas, there is intricate hand-embroidery depicting blossoming vines in minuscule pearl and cut-dana beads, adding an encrusted allure to the softness of satin silk and a distinctive dimensionality to sheer organza silk. A couple of the blouses are also distinctively cut in inverted petal shapes with dori detailing, displaying sleek yet timeless tailoring.

How different is the colour palette used in this edit?

The edit features a rich colour palette evocative of soft spring evenings in a mix of deep and light tones and alluring ombrés. Specific colours include shades of old rose, coral pink, powder blue, mauve, burgundy, sage green, champagne beige, off-white, gold, and black.



What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?

The saris and blouses are made of pure satin silk. The kurtas are in pure satin silk, pure chanderi silk pants, and pure organza silk dupattas. The lehenga sets are also in pure satin silk and include pure organza silk dupattas.



What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?

Look forward to classic open pallu and pleated pallu drapes for saris, timeless flared lehenga silhouettes, and straight-cut kurta suit sets for women.



What about your next edit?

Our next collection draws inspiration from the heritage Banarasi music festival—Gulab Bari, which is celebrated with chaiti roses to welcome Chaitra, the first month of the year in the Hindu calendar. Featuring georgettes that are hand-dyed and brush-painted in stunning shades, the collection captures the serenity of the festival through its roseate designs.

Rs 18,000 onwards. Available online.

