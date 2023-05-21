Fifty Shades of Pink

Express News Service By

Express News Service

As Vogue Eyewear turns 50 this year, the spectacle brand, in an ode to its beginnings, present and future, has decided to mark the occasion with a campaign celebrating everyone who has shaped the way we see the world since 1973. Since its inception, Vogue Eyewear has had muses such as Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, and currently, Taapsee Pannu and Hailey Bieber, giving them all a chance to frame their own take on fashion. It’s been about playing with one’s eyewear to find your personal style, because more than just glasses, the brand is also a personal style enhancer.

Packed with fun, interactive expressions of what it means to be in vogue, the campaign frames the brand’s constantly evolving vision through a 50th Anniversary Capsule of bestseller Vogue Eyewear styles. And its favourite colour is Hot Pink. Provocative and bold, this wide-spectrum tone embraces the complementary reality of rebelliousness and inclusion, a sense of belonging and the power of identity, playing with identifying elements in unexpected ways. The sentiment comes through in its new futuristic 3D metallic bubble-letter logo, designed specially for the campaign. It has also revamped archive star designs with a contemporary attitude and introduced a hot pink makeover for their packaging. Accordingly, the styles focus on each decade––there’s the 70s’ stars, with their bold profile glamour, the easy-to-wear looks of the Y2K generation, as well as the glam-chic retro shapes of the 2000s.

Proving that original design never gets old, the frames include a revamped oversized shape from 1973 in an exclusive new hot pink, or archive-inspired beige horn-effect acetates, clear gradient lens shades paired with a 50th Anniversary print on the temple to give it a unique profile.All frames come in a pink

box, pouch and cloth with the new metallic logo. Prices start from Rs 4,890.

