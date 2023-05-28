Home Lifestyle Fashion

Join the blocks: Here are the creative ways to use leftover tiles

 There are multiple ways to use the leftover tiles. Here’s how.
 

Published: 28th May 2023

Leftover tiles used for dining tables

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

Tabletop: You can use solids for this in a single colour or multiple. Or go for patterns. Or a mix of both. Really, the sky’s the limit for this. Here, the homeowner has used Moroccan tiles, which come in many hues and patterns. Use tiles for dining tables, coffee tables, side tables, peg tables, and even the tops of chests and cabinets. 

Mirror Frame: Revamp your mirror into a one-of-a-kind statement piece by using tiles—an easy project that adds instant impact and style. Keep it monochromatic with identical tiles, if you’re going for a minimalist look. But if you have a bold style, then it’s a great idea to mix and match a bunch of patterns and create this kind of eclectic look. You can do the same thing with photo frames as well, but remember to use smaller mosaic tiles.

Tiles used as Mirror Frame, Pen or Plant Holder, Garden Path and Trays

Garden Path: Possibly the easiest of all. Just collect whatever random tiles you have, never mind if they’re broken or cracked. Place them in an equally random pattern on your garden path. Don’t forget to embed them into the earth a bit so that they don’t break when you walk over them.

Trays: For this, you will need a wooden or metal tray that has elevated edges on all four sides. Then, simply use Araldite or similar glue and place your tiles on it. You may need to cut some tiles to fit. Also, remember to use those that have flat surfaces and not textured or embossed ones, else the cups and glasses you put on the tray will be wobbly.

Coasters: If you like to paint, then this is the project for you. Choose neutral shade tiles and simply paint any pattern you like. Remember to use glass or ceramic paint that won’t wear off easily. If you don’t want to bother with a brush, just pick up any patterned tile and use it right away. Just remember to glue a layer of felt fabric or cork to the underside of the tile to prevent it from damaging your table surfaces.

Pen or Plant Holder: Take four tiles and glue the sides together to form a cube. Use a strong construction adhesive that will ensure your tiles stick. Allow time for them to dry overnight. Then, glue a wooden base to the bottom. Once that is done, you can place a faux or real potted plant inside, or use it as pen stand. Adhesive cork bumpers under the wooden base will keep the stand from scratching your furniture.  

