Wonder weaves: Shanti Banaras’ flagship store in Mumbai

As one walks through the alleyways of Kala Ghoda, Mumbai’s crowded art and financial district, one is likely to stumble upon a hidden gem that showcases the rich heritage of Indian textiles and crafts. Shanti Banaras, a brand that specialises in handwoven silk saris and accessories, has opened its flagship store in a historic building that once housed the Bombay Art Society.

The two-storeyed space, spread over 3,000 sqft, is a tribute to the legacy of Shanti Banaras, which was founded in 1947 by Shantilal Jain, a visionary entrepreneur who wanted to revive the dying art of Banarasi weaving. Featuring a curated collection of saris, dupattas, lehengas, kurtas and jewellery, each product reflects diverse styles and craftsmanship techniques such as jamdani, tanchoi, kadhua and meenakari.

The store also offers a unique experience for those who want to learn more about the history and culture of Banarasi weaving. It has a dedicated space for workshops, exhibitions and events that showcase the skills and stories of the artisans who create the exquisite products. Customers can also interact with the weavers and designers who work behind the scenes to bring their vision to life.

The brand, which also has stores in Varanasi and Delhi, has forayed into Mumbai with the AND Design Company, an interiors and architecture studio led by Rupesh and Archana Baid. In creating this showroom, the award-winning duo blended old-world charm with progressive modernity and minimalism, which can be seen in the intricate Indian motifs in the form of carvings. The result is a picturesque setting that feels both like a home from the 18th century and a modern space that makes exquisite fabrics accessible in 2023.

Indeed, the store is more than just a retail outlet. It is a destination that celebrates the beauty and elegance of Indian craftsmanship and culture––a place where people can discover the timeless charm of Banarasi silk, and feel the warmth and hospitality of the Shanti Banaras family.

