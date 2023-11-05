Wonder Weaves

Express News Service By

Express News Service

As you spruce up your home in time for Diwali, investing in a new rug could be a great idea. Not only does it help ground the space, but also changes the look and feel of it instantly. Throw in a couple of pouffes and cushions, and you have yourself a warm, cosy and welcoming vibe.

The Rug Republic’s new collection that blends warm neutrals with pops of vivid colour epitomises this essence. Each piece balances subtlety and vibrance, allowing you to elevate your décor without going overboard.

The range includes the Cherylrug, where contrasting hues of ivory and grey create a focal point in any room. Hand-woven and over-tufted with attention to detail, the combination of wool and viscose provides

a luxurious texture and subtle sheen.

Ivory again appears in the Lillian rug, this time combined with brown. The lighter tones bring a sense of purity and tranquillity, while the brown accents add depth and richness to the design. Hand-knotted with premium New Zealand wool, the rug is a specimen of exceptional craftsmanship and durability.

Another offering is the Marla carpet which comes in a timeless grey hue, with subtle variations in shade and texture, which create depth and visual interest. Made from premium-quality wool, it offers a plush and soft feel underfoot.

New cushion styles include Lombardy, handcrafted in genuine leather with an interplay of brown and tan hues. Then there’s the Leamington cushion, hand-woven in wool and accented with leather detailing.

The pouffe collection features a taupe and ivory Castres Pouffe made using the centuries-old technique of Punja Kelim. New Zealand wool intertwines in intricate patterns, creating a tapestry of style and comfort. The Deaux Pouffe, also in the same technique, uses natural jute instead of wool.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

As you spruce up your home in time for Diwali, investing in a new rug could be a great idea. Not only does it help ground the space, but also changes the look and feel of it instantly. Throw in a couple of pouffes and cushions, and you have yourself a warm, cosy and welcoming vibe. The Rug Republic’s new collection that blends warm neutrals with pops of vivid colour epitomises this essence. Each piece balances subtlety and vibrance, allowing you to elevate your décor without going overboard. The range includes the Cherylrug, where contrasting hues of ivory and grey create a focal point in any room. Hand-woven and over-tufted with attention to detail, the combination of wool and viscose provides a luxurious texture and subtle sheen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ivory again appears in the Lillian rug, this time combined with brown. The lighter tones bring a sense of purity and tranquillity, while the brown accents add depth and richness to the design. Hand-knotted with premium New Zealand wool, the rug is a specimen of exceptional craftsmanship and durability. Another offering is the Marla carpet which comes in a timeless grey hue, with subtle variations in shade and texture, which create depth and visual interest. Made from premium-quality wool, it offers a plush and soft feel underfoot. New cushion styles include Lombardy, handcrafted in genuine leather with an interplay of brown and tan hues. Then there’s the Leamington cushion, hand-woven in wool and accented with leather detailing. The pouffe collection features a taupe and ivory Castres Pouffe made using the centuries-old technique of Punja Kelim. New Zealand wool intertwines in intricate patterns, creating a tapestry of style and comfort. The Deaux Pouffe, also in the same technique, uses natural jute instead of wool. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp