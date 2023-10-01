Nachiket Barve's 'Lightness of Being' collection: Where elegance meets comfort in festive wear

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

If you’re looking for quiet sophistication in a world of ostentatious cacophony, then couturier Nachiket Barve is your man. The Mumbai-based designer’s latest collect—Lightness of Being—brings comfort to festive wear, and allows you the ease of being in your own skin.

“I wanted to combine exquisite craftsmanship and weightlessness. The pieces are beautiful to wear today and forever. These are clothes designed to be comfortable enough to travel in for destination events. There’s also an element of mix and match to some of the outfits so that you can restyle and wear them in newer ways,” says the 42-year-old NID alumnus, who launched his eponymous label in 2007.

The womenswear line has an array of elegant organza saris with graceful trellises and floral bouquets, oceanic ruffled pre-draped saris, kalidar kurtas paired with sheer hem palazzos, cape sets, draped dresses with capes, lightweight and elegant lehengas, formal long jacket sets as well as sharara and gharara sets.

The menswear capsule has contemporary fits of bundi kurta sets, bandhgalas and sherwani looks. The cuts are sharp and clean in sorbet colours with felt applique, elegant resham and nuanced pearl embroideries. “The aim has been to keep the needlework refined,” says Barve, recently forayed into Bollywood with costume designs for Adipurush. He adds, “We aim to distil the beauty and richness of the classics of festive wear, while interpreting them for the wearers today.”

The colour palette, therefore, traces the spectrum from ethereal pastels to bold and dazzling jewel tones. Ivory, blush, mango, fuchsia, red, aqua green, icy blue, sapphire and black are incorporated in the ensembles. The finer details reveal themselves as you step closer to the creations.

The collection retails from the brand’s studio in Mumbai as well as select stores across the country. “We will also be providing it online on our website and across e-boutiques shortly. Additionally, we undertake customisation,” says Barve, adding, “My clients have always valued handcraftsmanship, and a certain timelessness to their fashion. They love clothes that have individuality.” The festive looks in the range start from Rs 35,000 and go up to Rs 4,00,000.

