Elegance at Ease

Good designers are like therapists. They must be active listeners and have the ability to read between the lines. They must also explore and suggest design avenues that may be previously unknown to a client,” says Delhi-based architect Kohelika Kohli, CEO and creative director of K2India. It is a belief she firmly upholds in every project she designs, including her latest—a sprawling 6,800 sqft apartment in Gurugram’s upscale DLF Camellias.

You enter through a private elevator lobby where dyed ash veneer covers the walls and ceiling, creating a seamless backdrop. A striking sideboard in cast metal, inspired by ginkgo leaves, and an artwork by contemporary printmaker, Mekhala Bahl, complete the space.

A series of doors then leads you to the different spaces of the apartment. First up are the living and dining areas. Flooded with natural light, the space effortlessly transitions from a formal seating area, dominated by a large Pichwai and antique mirrors, to a comfortable and casual TV zone with a built-in wall unit as its focal point. The dining area, separated by sliding glass doors, features a long table illuminated by a Bocci-73 light installation. Soft yellow velvet chairs and ink and charcoal drawings by master-painter Sunil Das add refined elegance and artistic expression. Each of the four bedrooms exude serene sophistication. The highlight, of course, is the gorgeous balcony overlooking miles of greenery below.

More than anything, what sets the home apart is its ability to weave together Indian crafts and collectables. There are antique bronze and brass sculptures and vessels from Central and South India, a Mughal water slide in marble from the north, ceramic art pieces from western Madhya Pradesh, as well as a range of contemporary artworks from various galleries in Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi. Kohli says the client—London-based businessman Deepak Agarwal—who got the property as a second home, wanted it to be representative of India’s rich cultural heritage.

How did she ensure that the home was to the taste of the client? “This is probably the most critical job of a designer. We are not designing for ourselves, but for others who have their own history, experiences and functional requirements. We internalise this at the outset,” says Kohli, adding, “Homes take a lot of personal commitment and care and are a result of much passion. Casual and professional conversations are important to understand clients, their needs as well as their aspirations.”

Which is why, Kohli likens a good designer to a therapist. For, here too, every detail was discussed with Agarwal, over multiple sessions. The result is there for all to see—a beautifully curated, cohesively designed space that spells elegance and ease.

