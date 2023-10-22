Luxe Underfoot: Jaipur-based atelier of bespoke rugs

RASHMI GOPAL RAO By

Express News Service

It is that time of the year again. The festive season is upon us, and there’s nothing like a chic rug to add a touch of warmth and infuse a welcoming vibe, a fact fully understood by the newly launched Understorey, a Jaipur-based atelier of bespoke rugs.

The brand has entered the market with four distinctive collections— Kintsugi, The Moirai, First Light

and Kinetic Chroma—that offer homeowners a range of diverse choices. Kintsugi, with its highlights of gold and silver threads, symbolises resilience and transformation. First Light presents a harmonious fusion of abstract modern designs that capture the warmth of the first light of dawn.

Representative of the inexorable passage of time, The Moirai offers a captivating sense of depth and memory to contemporary spaces, which can be infused with vitality and motion with the festive showstopper, Kinetic Chroma. Apart from these collections, Understorey also works with buyers to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

“Understorey is an ode to the Indian culture of storytelling. To that end, we transform narratives into heirloom pieces, which are much more than just floor coverings—they are pieces of art that narrate stories, evoke emotions and stand the test of time,” says the brand’s founder and CEO, Rahul Kapoor. “We celebrate imperfections in a world dominated by mass production,” he adds.

The brand traces its roots to the reputed rug company, SN Kapoor Exports, a family-run enterprise spanning four generations. No wonder then that their high-grade luxury hand-knotted rugs combine time-honoured craftsmanship with innovative techniques and designs.

Additionally, the brand follows a strict ethical protocol throughout the production process. It has a zero-waste and zero-emissions dyeing plant, which showcases its dedication to a circular economy and environmentally responsible practices.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

It is that time of the year again. The festive season is upon us, and there’s nothing like a chic rug to add a touch of warmth and infuse a welcoming vibe, a fact fully understood by the newly launched Understorey, a Jaipur-based atelier of bespoke rugs. The brand has entered the market with four distinctive collections— Kintsugi, The Moirai, First Light and Kinetic Chroma—that offer homeowners a range of diverse choices. Kintsugi, with its highlights of gold and silver threads, symbolises resilience and transformation. First Light presents a harmonious fusion of abstract modern designs that capture the warmth of the first light of dawn. Representative of the inexorable passage of time, The Moirai offers a captivating sense of depth and memory to contemporary spaces, which can be infused with vitality and motion with the festive showstopper, Kinetic Chroma. Apart from these collections, Understorey also works with buyers to create one-of-a-kind pieces.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Understorey is an ode to the Indian culture of storytelling. To that end, we transform narratives into heirloom pieces, which are much more than just floor coverings—they are pieces of art that narrate stories, evoke emotions and stand the test of time,” says the brand’s founder and CEO, Rahul Kapoor. “We celebrate imperfections in a world dominated by mass production,” he adds. The brand traces its roots to the reputed rug company, SN Kapoor Exports, a family-run enterprise spanning four generations. No wonder then that their high-grade luxury hand-knotted rugs combine time-honoured craftsmanship with innovative techniques and designs. Additionally, the brand follows a strict ethical protocol throughout the production process. It has a zero-waste and zero-emissions dyeing plant, which showcases its dedication to a circular economy and environmentally responsible practices. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp