Home Lifestyle Fashion

Pop goes the planter: Here's the tips to repurpose old daily-use objects

Why use regular pots when you can repurpose old daily-use objects and turn them into the most unique homes for your green babies by Manjul Misra
 

Published: 29th October 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

pot, repurpose old daily-use objects

For representational purposes

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

TYRES: Old tyres have many uses inside the house—as coffee tables with a glass top fitted in the centre or as pouffes and ottomans with a padded cushion in the middle. But the easiest, by far, is to turn them into planters. All you need to do is fill up the hole with mud and pot the plant. You can leave them as is or paint them up in colours of your choice.

CHAIR: Take an old chair in any material—wood, wicker or metal—give it a coat of paint. Then, make a hole in the seat, wide enough to fit a planter. Use it for flowers, ferns or succulents, whatever takes your fancy, but make sure it spills over and creates a whimsical vignette.

BOOTS: Tough as old boots goes the saying, and it holds true in this case as well. Just take an old pair in any size, shape or colour, and plant it up. One tip though, since most old boots are rough and worn, it’s a good idea to grow delicate flowers in them; the contrast always looks great. You can do the same thing with gumboots as well.

WASHBASIN: With homeowners opting for countertop basins, the old-fashioned pedestal sink is increasingly becoming the most conspicuous victim of renovations. But, worry not; all you need to do is bring it outside, fill it with mud and plant it up. Voila, you have an instant planter.

BATHTUB: Like the washbasin, the free-standing bathtub too is being thrown out with the bathwater. But you can bring it back to life as a large planter. Sky is the limit for what you can plant in it, ranging from flowers to vegetables to cacti and succulents. The only additional requirement is that of a garden to put it in, for, a balcony is likely to be too compact for this planter. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
repurpose old daily-use objects pot plants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp