Old chair, new sheer: Here's tips and tricks to breathe fresh life into battered seats 

Here's the tips and tricks to breathe fresh life into battered seats 

Published: 10th September 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Old chair

Settee

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

Garden Bench

For this one, you need a minimum of three chairs. Remove the seats and place the chairs adjacent to each other. Then, add a plank of wood that will cover the length. Voila, you have a bench. A good idea is to use different chair designs of same height and unite them by painting them in the same colour.

Settee

You will need two identical chairs for this. Remove the seats and place them facing each other. Then, fix a plank of wood to join the seats. Pad it up, cover it with upholstery, and you have a neat-looking settee that you can place just about anywhere around the house. 

Planter

Perhaps the easiest of them all, with little or no carpentry required, here, all you need to do is attach a sack where the seat was, fill it up with mud and compost, and pot the plant. You could go with a collection of succulents, ferns or flowers. 

Swing

It’s another easy peasy idea. Just chop off the legs, attach a thick rope or iron chains to the sides and tie it up on a tree in the garden or hang it from the balcony ceiling. Lo and behold, you have a swing. 

Shelves

These are perfect if you have broken chairs that are no longer strong enough to sit on. Remove the legs and use as wall-mounted shelves. They make for a quirky, yet functional, installation in a home’s entryway, don’t you think?
 

