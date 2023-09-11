Home Lifestyle Fashion

Idols of the Runway

Ridhi Mehra’s AW23 edit pays a homage to legendary models, showcasing their iconic style and
influence that once ruled the runway

Published: 11th September 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ridhi Mehra _ AW 23 collection.

By Priyamvada Rana
An ensemble remains just an outfit until a model elegantly sashays it. However, in the era of celebrity showstoppers and influencers, the glory of once-stellar runway models is fading. Spotlighting their influence, luxury fashion designer Ridhi Mehra brings her 47-piece AW 23 collection,

The Icons pays an earnest ode to the slaying confidence, charm and indomitable spirit of models. The Delhi-based designer has roped in legendary figures like Indrani Dasgupta, Ujjwala Raut, Carol Gracias, Archana Akil Kumar and Kanishtha Dhankhar. They dominated our TV screens in the 90s and 2000s, won crowning glories like Miss India titles and walked on global runways.

Ridhi tells us about the special moments she had with models backstage when she started as a designer, “It has to be my first ever fashion show. Supermodels at that time adorned the ramp and covers of editorials. They were the strongest faces in the fashion world, celebrated by designers season after season. Those were the glorious days when the runway was an altar in its own right and the models were no less than deities of fashion.”

Each model from the AW’23 campaign once again becomes a conqueror of hearts, strutting organza lehengas, ruffled saris, flared pant set with jacket and more pieces from the collection. The embroidery highlights are grander and further elevate a royal colour palette of the ever-classic ivory, glistening gold, champagne and red.

Telling us about the making, the luxury designer shares, “For this collection, we have used various fabrics from silks, chiffons, and a lot of organza. Each ensemble has a different pattern and style of embroidery and is embellished with intricately detailed tassels and 3D florals. The designer has experimented with a gold embellished draped skirt with a blouse, organza shirt, sharara pants with a detailed blazer, deep-cut blouses with stylised backs and more chic ensembles. On being asked about couture trends, Ridhi shares, “Smart and versatile pantsuits, dramatic capes and jackets with intricate
embellishments are in for the closet.”

Rs 59,000 upwards. Available online.
 

