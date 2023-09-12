Touch of Royalty  

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The food they cook, the attire they wear, the crafts they support. This one-day exhibition gives a peek into the lives of nawabs and maharanis. Held by Royal Fables, a community that recreates the regal world of princely India, the show will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, from 11.30 am, today. A model donning a collection that will be on displayAnshu Khanna, who founded the community in 2010, says the royal families have always been supporters of arts and artisans. This is the second year that the event is being held in Bengaluru. Khanna promises that this time there will be a wide variety of crafts from different regions. For example, Rani Archana Kumari, from the erstwhile royal family of Badnore, will be showcasing her silverware. "Nandiniy Singh, a young girl from Lucknow, who comes from the family of Thakurs, is going to showcase her brand which does tapestry embroidery on sarees. We also have a brand which is a master craftsman in Chikankari. Some of their sarees are priced between Rs 14 and Rs 20 lakh. They are known for their shadow work," says Khanna, adding, "Apart from that, Baisa Pushpita Singh Kharwa is bringing back the culture of pearl strings. Royals are known for their pearls." As much as Indian royals are known for their attire, they are also known for their food. Maharani Shailja Katoch who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh is bringing the traditional dham from her region. "We have a pure vegetarian cuisine called dham, which is predominantly rice with various curries. That's what we are serving in the thali today. Traditionally, the meal is eaten in a temple, and is served on a plantain leaf," says Katoch, adding that her personal favourite is maa ki daal. "Although Kangra is known for its vegetarian cuisine, I am also preparing a mutton dish which is from my mother's kitchen. It has distinct flavours and I hope people in South India like it," she adds. If non-vegetarian food is what you personally like, the dishes prepared by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan from Rampur's personal chef, Mehfuz is something you could try. "Rampur is known for its non-vegetarian dishes, kebabs and mutton curries. Even though our kitchens are predominantly non-vegetarian, the chef is also preparing few vegetarian dishes," says Khan.