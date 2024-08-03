Luxe buys for the summer

Triple-Duty Luxury: Two years ago, Chanel’s Watch Creation Studio introduced premiere edition Originale, a reissue of Chanel’s very first watch. The timepiece evoked the stopper of the N°5 fragrance bottle while the chain bracelet interlaced with leather echoed the chain of classic Chanel handbags.

In 2024, the House has reimagined the iconic watch as Premiere Sound, a three-in-one piece that incorporates a necklace, watch and earphones. The watch bracelet has transformed into a necklace, connected to black and gold in-ear headphones emblazoned with the signature double C logo.

The headphones are equipped with a microphone and a remote control to adjust the volume, control audio and video playback and receive calls. The steel case is coated with 18k yellow gold, with a black-lacquered dial. It is powered by a quartz movement. The necklace chain too is coated with 18k yellow gold, and interwoven with black leather and a matte black audio cable. The wired headphones are removable. Are you ready to listen to the Song of Time?

Making a Racket: Now that India’s SEC A1s have taken to playing pickleball, they might as well get the gear too. American accessory maker Dooney & Bourke has this stylish Italian canvas sling on offer for all picklers. With two external zipped pockets, an inside bottle pocket, a racquet holder, an adjustable strap and a drawstring closure, this sling bag is perfect for carrying your equipment on the go. Now all you need is the perfect smash.

Going Places: Remember the vanity case, the essential travel accessory of all fashionable women once? Well, Bottega Veneta’s new line in bags includes a vanity case called Bang Bang. It’s fitting given that the collection is called Andiamo, which means ‘Let’s go’ in Italian. Made and lined with calfskin, the case has a detachable strap and gold-finished hardware. The main compartment has a zipped closure and can fit an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a credit card case, AirPods and your keys. Maybe your lipstick too. It would be a poor case of vanity without that.