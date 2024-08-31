A playhouse in the lap of nature

Childhood is synonymous with being carefree. That was the emotion Rupika Harshwardhan, the founder of Mumbai-based Cinta, an eco-conscious kid’s decor brand, had in mind while creating her latest collection, which evokes the familiar yet elusive simplicity of one’s growing up years.

Made out of premium rattan, a climbing palm with flexible stems that can be shaped in multiple ways, it features a range of cane furniture, including wall decor, storage baskets, play gyms, learning toys and storage shelves.

Designed specifically for nurseries are the storage baskets.

“They transform mundane storage into imaginative adventures. Each of them embodies a unique character, inviting the little ones to explore a world of fun and wonder while keeping their belongings organised,” she says, adding, “We’ve introduced different themes: Luna the Unicorn is a dreamy and delicate white storage basket with a sturdy iron frame; Moby the Whale is a charming grey storage basket woven from water hyacinth, and features a playful, distinctive tail; Generous Giraffe is a tall piece with an open, spoke-like storage centre and an adorable tail; Oh Very Berry is a strawberry-shaped storage basket with a removable cloth lining. Its lid comes with realistic green sepals and a tiny stem, while Fernie the Fox that comes with two convenient handles and a fox face on the front, is cunningly cute.”

For Rupika, the process of bringing these creations to life has been one of her most fulfilling endeavours; it helped her connect with her inner child as her imagination ran wild without worrying too much about the business potential.

“Making sales is important, but it never stifles my creative spirit. My focus is on crafting pieces that captivate kids’ imaginations,” she says. The foundation of the brand lay in Rupika’s own childhood. “Stories were a big part of my growing up. Much of the Cinta motifs come from the scenes and characters of these precious books,” she says.

Creating these products, however, was no child’s play. Rupika wanted to design her products responsibly, which is why she used non-chemically treated rattan sourced from Indonesia and Malaysia where the material grows in tropical forests, harvested by skilled rattan farmers.