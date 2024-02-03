D’Martese unveils eclectic pret collection: A fresh take on personalized diamond jewels

“We all love wearing good-luck charms, but are so done with the ubiquitous evil eyes. To add something new to the segment, we worked on turtle charms, which symbolise happiness, love, and prosperity,” she says. Another distinct piece is the oval, pear eternity band, an everyday piece with noticeable appeal.

The initial pendant, with a little pop of colour, offers a personalised touch to your purchase, while the quirky dog-lapel pin is in 14K rose gold with intricately set diamonds and enamelling to make the details shine. There are fish, lion and leaf variants as well.

There is also a range of neckpieces, bracelets, rings and hoops in the popular Cuban linking pattern that go from light to heavy, with or without colour, making the best gender-neutral statement. “An array of yellow roses and white gold has been integrated,” says Chopra, who believes that the best kind of jewellery is one that evolves with time, while still holding sentimental value.