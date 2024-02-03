D’Martese unveils eclectic pret collection: A fresh take on personalized diamond jewels

It’s a frigid, fog-laden winter morning and Mehak Thadani Chopra, the co-founder of D’Martese, a contemporary diamond jewellery brand from Delhi, seems unfazed by the numbing temperature. An effervescent smile graces her face and her heart is warmed by the sight of fresh samples from her new prêt collection. From everyday basics to ornately designed ones, it’s colourful, quirky and uber-urbane.
Mehak, who works in close association with her sister and co-founder, Aishna Thadani, thrives in the creative synergy derived from familial bonds. Belonging to a family of jewellers, with her grandfather’s dream being turned into a legacy by her father, their influence has played a pivotal role in shaping the sisters’ sensibilities. Despite creative differences and disagreements among the generations, collaborative decision-making helped each of them grow.
“Times have changed and so should the approach towards jewellery-making. Back in the day, the elders of the family decided on what should constitute family jewellery, but today, we live in a time of hyper-personalisation where individuals want to be stakeholders in what they own. There’s also a discernible shift towards seeking uniqueness. Therefore, most of our decisions are based on how distinct we can make a product,” says Mehak, pointing towards one of the collection’s most experimental designs—a turtle pendant with multicoloured enamelling and stones.
“We all love wearing good-luck charms, but are so done with the ubiquitous evil eyes. To add something new to the segment, we worked on turtle charms, which symbolise happiness, love, and prosperity,” she says. Another distinct piece is the oval, pear eternity band, an everyday piece with noticeable appeal.
The initial pendant, with a little pop of colour, offers a personalised touch to your purchase, while the quirky dog-lapel pin is in 14K rose gold with intricately set diamonds and enamelling to make the details shine. There are fish, lion and leaf variants as well.
There is also a range of neckpieces, bracelets, rings and hoops in the popular Cuban linking pattern that go from light to heavy, with or without colour, making the best gender-neutral statement. “An array of yellow roses and white gold has been integrated,” says Chopra, who believes that the best kind of jewellery is one that evolves with time, while still holding sentimental value.
For her, it is the first piece of jewellery she designed 12 years ago—a two-piece floral ring that sums up her aesthetic of being effortless, unconventional and detail-oriented. For her sister, it’s their mother’s ruby and diamond pendant passed on to her as a post-graduation present. “It carries extra significance as it was also the first piece of jewellery my mother bought for herself,” says Thadani, who otherwise is an ardent admirer of gemstones, and is always in search of unique pieces.
The sisters keep a hectic schedule, but the things that have benefitted their productivity remarkably is meditation for Chopra and painting for Thadani. It’s in the solace of these pursuits that the sisters find some of life’s greatest treasures.