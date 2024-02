Lost in the sublimity of the Maldivian beauty, Sonali Dalwani, creative head and founder of Crimzon World, a Luxury Indian Footwear Brand, was enjoying the coolness of the white sands that framed the emerald waters. Just then, the calmness of her surroundings was rudely interrupted by the frantic scrabbling sound of a woman wearing an attractive but uncomfortable pair of slippers, hindering her ability to walk. In contrast, the following day, a woman in seemingly comfortable, but ordinary-looking slippers was directing her husband to capture her photos sans them. “That’s when the idea of a holiday-inspired collection struck; shoes that were stylish yet easy on the feet,” says 53-year-old Dalwani, who named it the Holiday Edit.

Crafted from organic materials such as jute, denim and resham, the collection exudes a boho-chic vibe. “While designing the footwear, I was constantly reminded of vacation destinations such as Santorini and Mykonos in Greece, the Amalfi coast in Italy, and our very own Goa,” she smiles, adding, “My priority with Holiday Edit was to make lightweight, slip-resistant footwear that was conducive to long hours of wearing. The Espadrille slides with a crochet patchwork design are especially comfortable while navigating rough or coarse surfaces. The crochet Clara white flats is a free-spirited piece that’s both light and breathable, while Aiyana denim platform wedges feature a classic cross-strap silhouette and make for a stylish wear, just like the Clios slip-on platforms.”