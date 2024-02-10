Beyond roses

Chic view
Frame the day red by styling your outfit with these thick, unisex Escape Square sunglasses by Clay Mango. Its six-inch width provides a secure fit while the full coverage design of the frame blocks even the last bit of sun from the sides. Made with bio-injected nylon, the glasses are UVA/UVB protected.
Drab to fab
Adding a bit of fun to an otherwise mundane shirt is this pair of helicopter cufflinks for men by Shop with Style. They come with a bright coating of red epoxy and anti-tarnish platinum plating. Not only do they make for an interesting Valentine’s Day gift, but also a fun accessory to add to one’s wardrobe.
Wrap with love
This ombré and muted purple modal scarf is a sophisticated accessory in a gentleman’s winter ensemble. Launched recently by The House of Rare, the warm add-on can be styled in different ways owing to its simplicity.
Lapel luxeness
The Reverence lapel pin cum brooch in a floral pattern is the latest offering by Tossido. With a 3.5 cm width and 8.5 cm length, it spruces up a formal suit in no time.
What a charm
The Memories Iniziale Heart Cherry charm bracelet by Prerto comes with 24K rose gold plating and original Swarovski elements. This nickel and lead-free accessory is dainty yet sturdy ensuring durability and longevity.
Warm embrace
To commemorate the celebration of love, InWeave launches its long faux fur cheery cape that makes for a versatile garment. Fashioned out of Acrylic fabric, it can be worn both as a shawl and a poncho, optimising style and practicality.
Conscious style
This lightweight crochet hair stick made from wood, brass, beads and hand-dyed viscose thread makes for a delicate accessory for the tresses. It can be used in multiple ways: to secure buns, updos, ponytails or hair twists. Made by the women of Samoolam, a zero-waste grassroots craft enterprise that uses design as a tool for social change, the hair stick is part of a wide range of products made by rural women from over 110 families in Gaya, Bihar.
Pin perfection
Hair Drama Company launches a new range of accessories with this red lip-shaped hairpin as the quirkiest one. Fun and stylish, the pin is suitable for all-day use. Wear it diagonally over the ear to secure the hair on one side or place it at the end of a braid. You can even put your hair up in a messy bun and place the pin at the centre of the crown to give it a modish look.
Foot finery
Aldo’s new collection to celebrate the day of love includes the Stessy 2.0 stiletto pump with a longer-than-usual toe box ensuring comfort. With a 3.75-inch heel, the shoe is designed with density foam and padded insoles. Pair it with a quilted cross-body bag in a print similar to the shoes.