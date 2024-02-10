Beyond roses

Warm embrace

To commemorate the celebration of love, InWeave launches its long faux fur cheery cape that makes for a versatile garment. Fashioned out of Acrylic fabric, it can be worn both as a shawl and a poncho, optimising style and practicality.

Conscious style

This lightweight crochet hair stick made from wood, brass, beads and hand-dyed viscose thread makes for a delicate accessory for the tresses. It can be used in multiple ways: to secure buns, updos, ponytails or hair twists. Made by the women of Samoolam, a zero-waste grassroots craft enterprise that uses design as a tool for social change, the hair stick is part of a wide range of products made by rural women from over 110 families in Gaya, Bihar.

Pin perfection

Hair Drama Company launches a new range of accessories with this red lip-shaped hairpin as the quirkiest one. Fun and stylish, the pin is suitable for all-day use. Wear it diagonally over the ear to secure the hair on one side or place it at the end of a braid. You can even put your hair up in a messy bun and place the pin at the centre of the crown to give it a modish look.