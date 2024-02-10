Traditional steps, modern strides
Harshwardhan Patwardhan had been a shy, unassuming student all his life. That is, until the singular charm of Kolhapuri sandals that he wore to his university in the UK every day made him the centre of attention. Patwardhan, however, was not trying to make any statement; he simply wore what he had grown accustomed to in his Maharashtrian household. The buzz surrounding his traditional slippers inspired Chappers, a brand offering modern reinterpretations of traditional men’s footwear. Derived from the Hindi word chappals for sandals and slippers, it has introduced a new line of contemporary designs.
There’s of course the Kolhapuri cum loafer variants, which have been the brand’s bestseller, and like the traditional footwear, are made with vegetable-tanned leather featuring fine stitching and embellishments. Then there are the mojris crafted in fine leather with vibrant embroideries, sequins, beads and threadwork. The leather mules in tan, black and brown are functionally designed, while the new styles in moccasins made with deerskin and soft leather in brown, blue, and maroon is among the most comfortable offerings of the line. The leather sandals in white, red and green are an equally smart accompaniment to any outfit.
As India’s first virtual footwear customiser, the brand enables individuals to personalise their choice to a T. “Another unique selling point is the spectrum of colours it offers, challenging the notion that men’s footwear is confined to a few options. Chappers’s footwear comes in red, mustard, blue, green, and even neon,” says Patwardhan, who has designed for personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Raj Thackeray, Nitin Gadkari and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
It’s been a long journey of learning for the young founder, who understood the merits of being frugal early on. “As a bootstrapped startup, optimising resources and allocating them judiciously was crucial. The second lesson was that an entrepreneur must learn things the hard way. There will be mistakes and setbacks, but you must move on. Finally, you have to be consistent. I’ve seen several brands cutting corners during the struggle phase, which distances them from customers,” says the founder, who has learnt to be composed and focused with time. “Another thing we’ve become better at is technology. We are a digitally driven brand, and in the years ahead, the ability to innovate and stay ahead of the tech curve will be crucial for long-term growth,” he adds.
Inspired by his mentor Yatin Shah, chairman of Precision Camshafts Limited, who revolutionised the company by implementing 6 Sigma,
a set of techniques and tools to exponentially reduce defects and errors in business, Patwardhan is trailing the path. During their monthly dinners, the two discuss everything: the value of discipline, good business hygiene, punctuality, goals and aspirations. What more could a growing brand ask for?