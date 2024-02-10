Traditional steps, modern strides

Harshwardhan Patwardhan had been a shy, unassuming student all his life. That is, until the singular charm of Kolhapuri sandals that he wore to his university in the UK every day made him the centre of attention. Patwardhan, however, was not trying to make any statement; he simply wore what he had grown accustomed to in his Maharashtrian household. The buzz surrounding his traditional slippers inspired Chappers, a brand offering modern reinterpretations of traditional men’s footwear. Derived from the Hindi word chappals for sandals and slippers, it has introduced a new line of contemporary designs.

There’s of course the Kolhapuri cum loafer variants, which have been the brand’s bestseller, and like the traditional footwear, are made with vegetable-tanned leather featuring fine stitching and embellishments. Then there are the mojris crafted in fine leather with vibrant embroideries, sequins, beads and threadwork. The leather mules in tan, black and brown are functionally designed, while the new styles in moccasins made with deerskin and soft leather in brown, blue, and maroon is among the most comfortable offerings of the line. The leather sandals in white, red and green are an equally smart accompaniment to any outfit.