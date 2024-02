They traverse with their herds of sheep, camels and goats from lowlands in winter to the lofty mountain pastures in summer. “From this wool, they weave beautiful textiles, but the amazing part is the beauty of the design they managed to develop despite living such a hard life. Their aesthetic sense was evident in their use of colours, forms and stylised motifs featuring birds, animals, flowers and other common figures from daily life, reminiscent of many contemporary paintings. The use of reds, indigo blue, green, yellow and black derived through a lengthy process of preparing natural dyes, was common. Each of the tribes—Shasavan from North-West Iran, Qashgai from the South-West, Turkmen from the East—had their own language and distinctive style,” says the octogenarian founder.

Diversity and similarities interlace to manifest a range of patterns and approaches. The rug from Iran, for example, has a black background, and features two vertical rows of large diamonds and three smaller ones in the centre. There is a little star at the top alluding to a religious symbol.