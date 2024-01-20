Enduring footsteps thanks to The Kaya Gladiators

Not just a style statement, The Kaya Gladiators by Aprajita Toor has established a strong footing in the realm of legacy-inspired footwear. Inspired by the ancient craftsmanship of the Kayan tribe of Burma, a matriarchal culture dating back to the Bronze Age, the collection is an ode to their enduring influence. Infusing heritage elements with contemporary flair, the new line stands as a testament to the timelessness of simple designs.

When it comes to seeking inspiration, Toor invariably turns to history. “It’s the perfect place to find rich narratives that, with a bit of modern innovation, provide a wellspring of ideas,” she says. She wanted to infuse the stoic forbearance depicted by the tribal women of the Kayan tribe, who “unfortunately have been kept outside of historical narratives. The spotlight is always on the warrior men, such as gladiators. My research, however, focused on the brave women who, throughout centuries, have survived a male-dominated world with resilience. It’s this aspect that manifests through the look and feel of the new range”.