The new line took over a year to develop, surpassing conventional timelines due to the intricacies of the techniques used. For example, the bending machine for precise manipulation of the aluminium tube is instrumental in achieving diverse and refined shapes. “To determine accurate dimensions and tolerance of the metal, several calculations and simulations were undertaken. This aspect has today become unnecessary for many furniture makers, but for us, it ensures that extra measure of quality in matters such as the furniture’s load-bearing capacity, resistance to environmental conditions, and durability,” says Jain, adding, “The furniture uses only two aluminium extrusions; the selection of the tube was a strategic one, optimising both form and function. It also ensured the seamless amalgamation of the structural integrity and aesthetic appeal.”

The outdoor sofas make for sleek placements in their metal frame structures in black, white, taupe or green. Complementing this are the cushions in white, off-white, navy blue, yellow, green or orange. The bar stools, however, are one of Jain’s favourites. “Their discreet yet intentional seating curvature ensures maximum comfort for extended hours of sitting. Each stool is in line with our brand’s larger USP: elegant angular silhouettes in neat structural rendering,” he says. Up next will be sectional sofas, bar trolley and canopies, which will be launched in a few months.

When not pouring his heart and soul into furniture making, Jain is travelling. Of the many places he’s visited, Tokyo is his favourite. “The design sensibility of the country is truly remarkable. Their pursuit of excellence and the importance they give to urban design and architecture is exemplary. Add to that, the intrinsic mindfulness they have for people’s needs, a commitment to simplifying and enriching everybody’s lives through design, is something I look up to,” he says with the promise that one day, he will bring the same kind of perfection to Indian shores.