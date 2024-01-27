A Classic Comeback: Fashion designer Anushka Khanna's new works serve as building blocks of wardrobe

If there’s one lesson Mumbai-based fashion designer Anushka Khanna, who recently launched a new collection of garments called Luminescence, put to use as soon as she returned back to work after a short hiatus, was to stay away from the rat race. Her newborn son became the catalyst to follow a more mindful pace, steering away from the competitive and ruthless pursuit of success.

He brought immense joy to her life during an otherwise bleak time shaped by the remnants of Covid-19. The collection’s name too serves as an ode to the light he brought into her life.