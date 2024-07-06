The return of retro

The Adidas Samba has had a great run, but it’s ok to step back a little. Especially since the Spezial, another retro, sleek-looking shoe from the same house, is more than ready to take its place.

The Adidas Spezial was originally designed in Germany in the late Seventies as a shoe for handball, which is very demanding on footwear. The high-quality suede upper exterior, generous cushioning and reinforced heel made it an instant hit with handball players across Europe.

In the Eighties, however, laymen began appreciating the shoe’s sporty aesthetic and started wearing it with jeans and other casual clothes. And now, since fashion moves in cycles, the Spezial’s retro appeal is pushing it up the popularity charts again—this time, with men and women.