What the well-dressed man is wearing

Suket Dhir

Any mention of craft-intensive, India-centric fashion usually conjures up visions of voluminous, deep-hued garments with traditional embroidery and embellishments. Unless you’re talking about Suket Dhir’s playful pieces that marry local craft with minimal silhouettes and less-is-more detailing. Whimsical prints—be they of animals or humans—are

a hallmark of this house, as are traditional textiles, reimagined and reinvented. Consider this ensemble, made up of a ‘Bade Miyan’ kurta and pallazo pants in muga satin silk. Dhir calls the colour Monsoon cloud rainforest. About the print, the designer says: “Our animals are out celebrating spring in the forest.

A hornbill relaxes with a cigar, one blackbuck whistles away while one chews gum and blows bubbles even as a leopard in a helmet gets ready to ride.” Anyone else looking to join the party?

Availability: www.suketdhir.com