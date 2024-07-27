Product Launches

Beauty of the Cosmos Captured in Time

Iconic American brand Timex has tied up with Los Angeles-based jewellery designer Jacquie Aiche to create the Golden Eye Collection. The watches in the collection are powered by a quartz movement and are reportedly inspired by the ‘beauty of the cosmos’. The timepieces have a 36-mm case and are available in two variants: Red Agate and Purple Jade.

The dials feature Jacquie Aiche’s signature starburst tribe-eye and faceted Austrian crystal hour-markers. The bracelets are made of stainless steel that has a gold-tone to it. The case back carries an intricate engraving of Jacquie’s signature tribe-eye, symbolising protection and divine guidance. The watches offer 50-m water resistance; the dial is protected by a durable mineral glass lens. The watches are available on the Timex India website and are priced at Rs 29,995.

High-quality Craftsmanship Targeted at Men

GC Watches, part of the Guess brand, have just launched their Spring-Summer 2024 Collection in India. Known for their high-quality craftsmanship, they are powered by Swiss-made movements. The offerings for men include the GC One Sport, GC Legacy, GC Fiber and GC Coussin Shape.

The 44-mm GC One Sport has a bright glass bezel and is available in two distinct variants priced at Rs 54,000 and Rs 57,000. The GC Legacy has a rose gold case with a blue top ring and textured silicon strap, adorned with decorative screws and powered by a Rhonda Chrono movement. This timepiece embodies both style and precision and is targeted at those who value elegance and functionality in their accessories. It’s priced at Rs 52,000.

The GC Fiber features a 42-mm case with genuine carbon fibre inserts on the top ring, paired with a precision chrono movement from Rhonda. The textured dial offers a choice between carbon fibre or square patterns. It’s priced at Rs 56,000.

The GC Coussin Shape has a brushed and polished rose gold case with a summer berry red dial and a black LGW leather strap. It’s priced at Rs 49,995.