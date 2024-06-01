In the high-spirited coastal paradise of Goa, where the balmy waters, bright sun and warm sand delight tourists from far and wide, Designer Pallavi Dhyani, founder of Delhi-based fashion brand Three, found inspiration in its people. “The unwavering dedication displayed by the locals, who go about their mundane tasks with grace and commitment, took me aback. It wasn’t something I had expected, but visit after visit made me realise their love for a slow but purposeful life. This resonates through my latest collection, Coastal Reverie,” she says.

The assortment of dresses and co-ords pack in both style and comfort and adapt effortlessly to various settings. From cool and casual lounge wear to outfits for casual outings—coffee dates to shopping excursions—the contrasting colours and bold prints and patterns draw eyes immediately. The collared, side-elastic waist dress is one such piece. The regular fit outfit features a collared neckline and large floral prints. The front metallic zipper opening and back-pleat details give this cotton poplin garment an attractive appearance. Then, there is the drawstring hem tunic in jade with striking checks. The relaxed fit of the outfit with a front placket opening and a drawstring at the bottom hem, makes it perfect to wear all day long. “The garment I especially love is the front pleat jacket in sap green, which comes with front pleats and high slits on the side, making it simple yet attention-grabbing. In the same vein is the cotton poplin black floral applique top featuring silk crepe sleeves in chanderi. For days, when wardrobe decisions feel like a task, simply reach for the sleeveless asymmetric jade dress in crepe. With its sleek design, tucked detail and back keyhole opening, it exudes style without needing any styling,” says Dhyani.