Luxury and tradition blend in OBEETEE Carpets' new collection
Luxury meets old world charm in the new edition of the Craft Stories project, by OBEETEE Carpets. The brand has brought designers Abraham & Thakore on board for the new range—A Stitch in Time—which celebrates the intricacies of Indian heritage weaves, including kantha, bandhani, ikat and phulkari.
“The idea was to re-interpret traditional Indian crafts in a modern voice. Rooted in India, yet global in use,” says Abraham, adding, “In an ever-changing world of technology and AI, true luxury is the power of the hand combined with the imagination of the mind.”
The 18-piece collection articulates hand-knotted woollen rugs in denim blues and brooding maroons, and the gamccha in black and charcoal as opposed to the traditional red. “The colours were dictated primarily by use—while the designs could be imaginative, they would still need to work within the context of a space or a home, so as not to overpower completely but blend in,” explains Thakore, adding, “The idea was to capture the process of weaving—once a warp is set up, and the weaving is yet to finish, there are the occasional added bits that break the monotony of the routine and add the touch of human whimsy to the design.”
Semi-symmetrical geometric florals run through the phulkari weaves in muted browns and matt blues; and minimalistic waves in beige. The white and black Cave rugs flow in the rhythm of carvings in ancient caves, a vocabulary that is instantly established through the fine borders. “The use of natural fibres and, more importantly, the creation of livelihood, providing a safe space for the weavers who chose to not migrate to cities for work and continue their craft in their own home environment, makes the rugs sustainable.
We have worked with the weaver clusters in the villages Piprish and Meuli Mirzapur, all in the vicinity of our factory,” the designers say. “It took almost two years to realise the collection as translating from paper to handknots involved a fair amount of back and forth to get the patterns and colours just right,” they add.
The carousel of old-soul rug names endears—in Jhelum, Barud, Nrityalata, Sankhlata and Korobi. “They are a deliberate nod to India’s rich cultural heritage and the timeless beauty of its textiles. Each name is carefully chosen to evoke the essence of the region and the traditional craft that inspired the piece.”
The designers said adding, “We wanted the names to transport you to a bygone era, to evoke a sense of nostalgia and connection to the land, its people, and their timeless crafts.” Jhelum, for instance, is named after the gentle river that flows through Kashmir, reflecting the soothing hues and intricate embroidery of the region’s iconic shawls.
Barud echoes the rustic charm of Rajasthan’s block-printed fabrics, while Nrityalata and Sankhlata evoke the graceful movements and melodic rhythms of Indian classical dance and music. Korobi (‘beautiful’ in Bengali) pays homage to the exquisite kanthas of Bengal. Their favourite though is the Kalrekha. The black rug brings in the simplicity of the hand-drawn patterning of lines.
“We believe a rug is either the top note piece in a room that makes a design statement or the subtle background tune that pulls together the furniture and the objects that surround it. You can even hang the intricate rugs on the wall. The smaller pieces work well on table-tops too,” says Abraham.
This collection will be followed by a line of soft furnishings and wallpaper “to sit in with the rest of the home collection to tell a more cohesive story.”
Available at :www.obeetee.in