Luxury and tradition blend in OBEETEE Carpets' new collection

Luxury meets old world charm in the new edition of the Craft Stories project, by OBEETEE Carpets. The brand has brought designers Abraham & Thakore on board for the new range—A Stitch in Time—which celebrates the intricacies of Indian heritage weaves, including kantha, bandhani, ikat and phulkari.

“The idea was to re-interpret traditional Indian crafts in a modern voice. Rooted in India, yet global in use,” says Abraham, adding, “In an ever-changing world of technology and AI, true luxury is the power of the hand combined with the imagination of the mind.”

The 18-piece collection articulates hand-knotted woollen rugs in denim blues and brooding maroons, and the gamccha in black and charcoal as opposed to the traditional red. “The colours were dictated primarily by use—while the designs could be imaginative, they would still need to work within the context of a space or a home, so as not to overpower completely but blend in,” explains Thakore, adding, “The idea was to capture the process of weaving—once a warp is set up, and the weaving is yet to finish, there are the occasional added bits that break the monotony of the routine and add the touch of human whimsy to the design.”

Semi-symmetrical geometric florals run through the phulkari weaves in muted browns and matt blues; and minimalistic waves in beige. The white and black Cave rugs flow in the rhythm of carvings in ancient caves, a vocabulary that is instantly established through the fine borders. “The use of natural fibres and, more importantly, the creation of livelihood, providing a safe space for the weavers who chose to not migrate to cities for work and continue their craft in their own home environment, makes the rugs sustainable.