Step into spring with Aprajita Toor's handcrafted bloom collection

Aprajita Toor has been designing classic Indian shoes, crafting stories, and creating contemporary fashion through footwear wizardry for over a decade. Her latest collection, Bloom, puts the spring in your step through magical floral artistry in leather while epitomising modish footwear that brings in hand-embroidered luxury with unmatched comfort.

“The collection dives into sepia-tinted memories of a more tactile spring,” she says, adding, “The idea of drifting away into my imagination, dipping into curiosities, and rising to meet with challenges made me configure Bloom into Deu, Eve and Dusk series, to resonate with the cyclical movement of the seasons, and life.”

The 20 handcrafted pieces—each a rendition spangled with delicate flowers and bringing forth 13 hours of handiwork—play up a palette ranging from soothing pastels and cheerful pops to sober blacks. The raven hue brings in a converse spin, to the joyful connotation of Bloom. “We tend to associate ‘bloom’ with colour, gaiety and joy, but the flowers that bloom in the dark are the rarest. And, the Dusk series is all about that resilience,” says Aprajita.

Bloom converses through flowers, which are brought to life using multiple techniques, including the intricate French knot, which adds to the 3D complexion of the stitches in silken threads. The creations are edgy and, elevate her version of Kolhapuris that debuted in 2013 in trailblazing designs, and have walked the ramp several times at fashion weeks since, in India and abroad.