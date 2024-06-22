Loewe in the time of tomatoes

The post and the picture went viral, and caught the attention of Anderson, who reposted it with two tomato emojis. It didn’t end there. Two days later, Anderson put out a video of a ‘Loewe clutch’. Made of red leather, it was shaped exactly like the tomato with similar distinctive grooves and a golden sepal masquerading as the lock.

While the posts and pictures are in the virtual world, rumour has it that the clutch may not be. Anderson, they say, had designed the tomato bag well before the viral meme. That’s possible. One of Loewe’s best-selling fragrances is called Tomato Leaves. The range includes a hand wash, body lotion, liquid and solid soap, incense, candles, diffuser and room spray. Plus, Anderson has previously released bags in the form of a pigeon, a frog and a cushion for his own brand JW Anderson.