Warli-wise with furniture: Check out White Studios’s latest 'Zoi collection'

Mehta’s product design journey began at the Unitedworld Institute of Design (UID), Gandhinagar, where hands-on learning encouraged him to engage with both theoretical concepts and their practical application. “I developed a profound interest in exploring diverse materials. Working with mediums such as wood, metal, acrylic, resin and leather, allowed me to appreciate their unique qualities, and understand their potential. I realised that true innovation in product design can only be achieved if one becomes intuitive of human needs and delivers tailor-made solutions,” he says.

Add to this, the founder’s background in production that primed him to explore countless possibilities. “Driven by the simple question—‘what if?’—I venture into the realms of form, colour, materiality and surface treatment with an open mind. Each product sketch then yields 100-150 iterations until the desired result is achieved,” says Mehta.

The proof is in the pudding. The Zoi floor lamp, for instance, is an imaginative fusion of tradition and innovation. Mehta experimented with various materials before settling on a solid crystal ball, given its refractive properties. The lamp is nestled in a custom-made holder, and the etched brass pieces bear classic Warli motifs. Another example is the centre table, the final design for which “emerged as a composition of glass and stacked balls, accentuated by brass pegs”.

“To make it stylish, we concealed Warli art within the wooden side structure. The juxtaposition of black-tinted glass and opaque black wood extend an unusual look,” he adds. Then there’s Jazzy, a charming decorative piece that features a Warli figure in brass with a crystal head playing the saxophone. It symbolises musical euphoria.