Atelier Shikaarbagh's summer sarees: A tribute to Indian heritage and french elegance

Indian royalty were the foremost patrons of French luxury, and the account books of esteemed couture houses that documented expenditures of hundreds and thousands of francs throughout the 1920s are proof. Singh reveals that he “re-established contact with some of them to procure the finest chiffons and laces handmade in Lyon”, and was met with a mutual desire to maintain the age-old connection between India and France.

The strong association goes beyond procurement of fabrics, and extends to the creation of garments that blend native techniques from both India and France. This synergy is epitomised by integration of needlework methods such as aari, nakshi, zardozi, fareesha, taarajadai, motijod and marodi from India, and French knotting method, silk floss, crewel work, sequin work, Chantilly lace and pearl work from France. The palette too is a coalesces of vibrant jewel tones as seen in the toshakhanas of Indian royalty back in the day; there’s spinel pink, emerald green and ruby red, along with archetypal English and French hues such as rose, azure, mint, madder, cerulean and apricot, while beige, white and black in the garments draw from the Edwardian era. “Our signature, however, is the delicate moonlit pink, the dyeing of which is undertaken by 10th generation, in-house dyers,” Singh says.

That he was born and raised in a family of collectors and conservators helped hone his eye towards all things exquisite.

“I developed sensitivity towards history from a young age, but its significance grew many-fold during my Master’s Degree in History of Arts at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. It was here that I recorded the oral history of Rajput royal costumes as a thesis. I acquired most of my knowledge of Indian heritage and craftsmanship from this institution, and progressed to becoming a brand owner,” he says.