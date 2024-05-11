Atelier Shikaarbagh's summer sarees: A tribute to Indian heritage and french elegance
There can never be anybody like Rani Urmila Rajey of Dholpur,” says her grandson Maayankraj Singh, head couturier at Atelier Shikaarbagh. “She swore on everything holy to never repeat her saris, and she never did. Her sheer enthusiasm to drape herself in the most luxurious French chiffons ignited within me the desire to uphold the tradition of patronage rooted in Indian heritage,” says 33 year-old, Kota-based Singh. The brand’s new summer collection, featuring an array of exquisite saris, pays homage to this cultural reverence.
One of Singh’s most valuable inheritances from Rajey has been the entourage of embroiderers from Dholpur, who she had personally recruited. Now part of Singh’s coterie of craftsmen, each of them works closely with the designer to bring out this annual collection of summer chiffons in pastels. “Every piece is crafted using unique elements. Take, for instance, Lalitya. It is inspired by chinoiserie wallpaper which adorned the walls of a French chateaux,” the founder says. There’s also Durrushevar, which was inspired by the sari worn by Princess Niloufer, affectionately known as the koh-i-noor of Hyderabad; and Maya that is a tribute to the tradition of wearing silver on Diwali in Dholpur.
Indian royalty were the foremost patrons of French luxury, and the account books of esteemed couture houses that documented expenditures of hundreds and thousands of francs throughout the 1920s are proof. Singh reveals that he “re-established contact with some of them to procure the finest chiffons and laces handmade in Lyon”, and was met with a mutual desire to maintain the age-old connection between India and France.
The strong association goes beyond procurement of fabrics, and extends to the creation of garments that blend native techniques from both India and France. This synergy is epitomised by integration of needlework methods such as aari, nakshi, zardozi, fareesha, taarajadai, motijod and marodi from India, and French knotting method, silk floss, crewel work, sequin work, Chantilly lace and pearl work from France. The palette too is a coalesces of vibrant jewel tones as seen in the toshakhanas of Indian royalty back in the day; there’s spinel pink, emerald green and ruby red, along with archetypal English and French hues such as rose, azure, mint, madder, cerulean and apricot, while beige, white and black in the garments draw from the Edwardian era. “Our signature, however, is the delicate moonlit pink, the dyeing of which is undertaken by 10th generation, in-house dyers,” Singh says.
That he was born and raised in a family of collectors and conservators helped hone his eye towards all things exquisite.
“I developed sensitivity towards history from a young age, but its significance grew many-fold during my Master’s Degree in History of Arts at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. It was here that I recorded the oral history of Rajput royal costumes as a thesis. I acquired most of my knowledge of Indian heritage and craftsmanship from this institution, and progressed to becoming a brand owner,” he says.
Today Singh counts Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Princess Sarvath al-Hassan, politician Smriti Z Irani, actors Sharmila Tagore and Kareena Kapoor Khan among his esteemed clientele. “It’s a privilege to have gained their trust and to design garments that, hopefully, will remain in their chiffoniers for a long time,” says the designer who has learnt the value of going an extra mile to show his affection towards those that have who have stood by him. For instance, one of his patrons loves lilies, “so, with every ensemble we send her, a fabric lily is included. This lady now has a whole bunch of these flowers that occupy a proud place in a crystal decanter atop her boudoir”, he shares.
With the rapid changes in fashion and the increasing influence of Western styles, how does he maintain a balance between preserving Indian heritage and appealing to a global audience? He gives a pat reply: “My brand and I will always be khalis Indian, proud of our heritage and history. The global audience has to now choose between the nonsense being served in place of high fashion or support brands that have devoted all their energies to promote the beauty of traditional artisans and techniques,” he says.
Availability: Ateliershikaarbagh.com