From loom to label

As she wandered through the picturesque hamlets of the French countryside, Pallavi Shantam, the Delhi-based founder of Buna, found herself besotted by the beauty that surrounded her—the delicate blooms shimmering under the soft glow of the sun, the impeccably manicured gardens, and the elegant architecture of the château at a distance. She took in the landscape without knowing that the bucolic setting would manifest into an entire clothing line years later. With distinct vintage underpinnings, Shantam’s new collection features free-flowing dresses and separates.

The designer reveals that she picked up the dainty details from the hand-painted and embroidered floral motifs on heirloom textiles and tableware she saw at her maternal grandmother’s house. “She was extremely fond of exquisite French porcelain plates and garments that had old-worldly patterns such as lilies and roses, and elements from pastoral scenes,” she says, adding, “She would spend hours embellishing napkins and table mats with these Fresh-style floral bouquets, lace, and cross-stitch designs.” Many of these styles find place in Shantam’s new collection.