Cool steps in this summer with 'Fizzy Goblet'

Summer is not just a season; it’s a state of mind for Laksheeta Govil, the founder of Fizzy Goblet, a brand synonymous with contemporary iterations of traditional footwear. “It’s the perfect time to sip icy lemonades, relish juicy popsicles, and indulge in your favourite ice-creams. For me though, it is a time to curate a new collection that embodies the essence of the season,” she says.

She has aptly named the new line, Scoops of Summer. It comprises 10 new styles in creamy pastels inspired by the colours of your favourite ice-creams. Featuring macramé and crochet work, the pieces are complemented by scallops and ruffles to recreate the delicious delight of swirls and crunch of these sugary treats.

These come with a generous sprinkling of sparkly embellishments. “What’s going to be your pick then? The Mint Chocolate Bomba sliders with a gingham bow, or the irresistible Berry Sundae mules with a cone-inspired body?” asks Govil, who shuttles between Mumbai and London.