Cool steps in this summer with 'Fizzy Goblet'
Summer is not just a season; it’s a state of mind for Laksheeta Govil, the founder of Fizzy Goblet, a brand synonymous with contemporary iterations of traditional footwear. “It’s the perfect time to sip icy lemonades, relish juicy popsicles, and indulge in your favourite ice-creams. For me though, it is a time to curate a new collection that embodies the essence of the season,” she says.
She has aptly named the new line, Scoops of Summer. It comprises 10 new styles in creamy pastels inspired by the colours of your favourite ice-creams. Featuring macramé and crochet work, the pieces are complemented by scallops and ruffles to recreate the delicious delight of swirls and crunch of these sugary treats.
These come with a generous sprinkling of sparkly embellishments. “What’s going to be your pick then? The Mint Chocolate Bomba sliders with a gingham bow, or the irresistible Berry Sundae mules with a cone-inspired body?” asks Govil, who shuttles between Mumbai and London.
Styling them, on the other hand, will be a different kind of fun, according to her. “Go for a modern retro look with the gingham pairs. You can pair this checkered style with cute gingham dresses or smart western casuals. The blue shoes with dori embroidery look modish when worn with either denims or chikankari suits. Pair any of our easy breezy flats with long flowy dresses or linen pants and you’re good to go,” she adds.
Since Govil founded the brand in 2014, she has been guided by three simple principles—to keep her footwear fresh, fun and free-spirited. These pillars guided her in her initial years, and continue to illuminate her path even today. To ensure diversity while upholding design integrity, Govil works with close to 200 artisans from Chanderi, Kanchipuram, Lucknow and Benaras, specialising in mukaish, sequin and dabka techniques, which serve as staples for her designs.
She spent her early years gaining experience in several jobs. The two most rewarding ones were with ace fashion label Lecoanet Hemant, and sportswear brand Puma, where she learnt the fortitude to chart her course. And she did so on a strong footing. Availability: Fizzygoblet.com