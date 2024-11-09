It’s time to shine

Designer Abhinav Mishra’s current creative expression is lush and luxury. It is synonymous with the rich, textured appeal of winking mirrors, laced with gota and silk threads. His latest collection, The Man in the Mirror, is an ode to the shimmying flecks that cavort with light.

Shiny is fashion’s new mood right now, and Mishra’s ensembles are on point, complete with the swirl of snake motifs inspired by the nomad snake charmer community, the kalbeliyas of Rajasthan. “This collection symbolises my journey, diving deep into my cultural roots,” says Mishra about the gleaming 110 creations that are a reflection of the sheer versatility of sheesha karigari.

Crafted over six months, the ensembles emerge from in-depth research about the kalbeliyas culture. From sourcing materials and collaborating with artisans to the final production, each stage brought in multiple learnings. Each ensemble took between 180 to 200 hours to create, depending on the complexity of the work involved.

Sumptuous silks, soft wools and delicate sheers, including classic blacks and ivories, parry with rich jewelled tones in deep reds, emerald greens, and sunny yellows.

“This combination reflects the traditional Rajasthani attire while bringing in a breath of fresh, bold elements that converse with modern tastes,” says Mishra, dipping into the nuances of the artistic expressions of the traditional snake handlers.

The motifs are evocative of the kalbeliya body art, and the fluidity of their dance forms, coming together to form a visual narrative of the community’s heritage. The mirror details intertwine dori work, sequins and beads as embellishments.

The Man in the Mirror progresses on Mishra’s previous collections including Tara Sitara, Rang Rangeeli and Safarnama. “By skillfully integrating mirrors into the patterns in my designs, I have created a visual dialogue between the reflective surfaces and the vibrant motifs, allowing both to shine without competing with each other for attention,” he says.

Mishra’s favourite piece is the lehenga which mirrors the spirit of the tribe’s dance performance that he once witnessed in Rajasthan. The designer is now working on a collaboration with the jutti brand, Needledust to translate his signature touch onto impeccably designed footwear and accessories. Availablity: Abhinavmishraofficial.com