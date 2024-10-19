Clutch me if you can
If ‘Stop and Smell the Roses’ had a face, it would probably be bag designer Rachana Reddy. Her latest collection, Take Your Time, turns the spotlight on the zen of the innocuous—midsummer naps, garden strolls, watching the rain and the tiny snails that emerge with each drop, the purr of a cat—with each piece inviting one to reflect and immerse themselves in the moment. “Can we just pause and truly hold life in all its gentleness?” she asks, adding, “I know I do. I want to be present as life unfolds, and I want to create products with that same intention.”
With clutches and totes in soft, subtle tones, the collection embraces sustainability, making each piece a muse for the conscious, fashion-forward audience.
“I set out to create pieces that evoke a sense of nostalgia, capturing the essence of those slow, cherished moments that have become so rare in today’s fast-paced world,” says the 38-year-old, Bengaluru-based founder of Rachana Reddy Accessories. Delicate wood carvings, brass snails, vegan leather waves, beaded roses, copperish brocade and silk appliqué are some of the things that form the fine detailing in her creations, together with cane, semi-precious stones.
Two pieces, however, particularly stand out. First is the Rosa, a peekaboo clutch featuring delicately carved teak wood roses. “Testing out new finishes, like the vintage gold effect, and finding artisans capable of making it in keeping with my vision was both challenging and rewarding,” says Reddy, who scoured villages in Tamil Nadu and a few states in the north to find proficient craftsmen. Interestingly, her search ended near her hometown in Bengaluru.
“After many samples, we created a 300-gram clutch that can even fit an iPhone,” she says. The second piece is the Midsummer Nap clutch. “The combination of cane with Indian fabric and leather detailing makes it so versatile and quite elegant,” says the designer, adding that this was her first time working with cane.
Then, there’s her iconic Padma—India’s first wooden clutch—which appears in the collection in an upgraded version with an integrated magnetic system, brass clasps, hinges and hardware. “It is larger than the previous one, features newer colours, and comes with a smaller detachable leather handle in addition to the longer metal one,” says Reddy.
Carved wooden clutches are her signature—elegant and low-maintenance, they need “a little TLC to keep them in good condition. If stored properly and protected from rough impacts and moisture, they can even become heirlooms,” she says.
Reddy’s products tick all the boxes when it comes to conscious production. She uses high-quality, seasoned reclaimed teak wood from old homes “as it lends history and a unique character to our pieces. Leather is sourced from export surplus units, and we repurpose scraps for linings in select styles”.
The road ahead is carved out for her: a deeper dive into belts and jewellery. Handbags fascinate her equally. “I don’t know how I am going to do it all, but I believe the answers will come along the way,” says Reddy, who left behind a career in chemical engineering to follow her passion for fashion.
Availability: Rachanareddy.com