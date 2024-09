Raahi top handle bag

Get it: Ampm.in

This delicate silver sculptural clutch by AMPM is inspired by the shape of a horse. The top handle comes with the brand’s signature cording technique, and the body carries a light texture, letting the features of the animal come through gracefully.

Demigod mini cross-body bag

Get it: Claymango.com

The small leather bag inspired by a part-human, part-alien figure adds a bold edge to your look. Imagined as a statement piece, it has just enough space to hold your mobile phone. While the compact bag is available in red, green and blue variants, the black one truly stands out.

Shell craft bag

Get it: Theindiacrafthouse.com

Highlighting the distinctive conch shell carving technique native to West Bengal, this unique sling bag serves as an unconventional fashion accessory, that can be carried as a clutch or worth over the shoulder. The process of crafting these bags is a laborious one, especially shaping, engraving and embossing the shell, and is largely done by machines however, this bag by The India Craft House is handcrafted.

Ballerina halo rhinestone bag

Get it: Ozel

This whimsical clutch is crafted in the form of a ballerina with her arms raised above her head and a halo positioned behind her. She wears a delicate feathered tulle skirt with stones on a silk base. The rest of the nano bag too adorns tiny silver rhinestones with a splash of lavender colour.

T-shirt bag

Get it: Treasocloset.com

Meet the medium-sized, crossbody T-shirt bag by Treaso Closet that is a playful add-on to casual wear. It comes with a top handle and crossbody strap, offering versatile wear options. With a single compartment secured by a zip, the bag can hold essentials such as a mobile phone, makeup, keys among other small items.