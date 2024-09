For 24-year-old Rohit Mahapatra, furniture designer at Beyond Dreams in Gurugram, simplicity isn’t just a concept, it’s a way of being. He channels the ethos in his new line Mexicola, which derives its name and concept from the humble shape and colour scheme of a variety of avocado. “There is such joy in life’s mundane moments. That’s why an avocado, with its earthy and organic qualities, became the perfect metaphor for this collection, which is tied to the tropical and natural vibes of 1970s’ Cuban aesthetics,” he says.

Mexicola comprises sofas, ottoman, dining, coffee and side tables, and the colour scheme draws inspiration from the dark green to nearly black hues of the fruit’s skin, its pale green to light yellow creamy flesh, and its earthy brown pit, reflecting the dominant palette of 1970s Cuban culture. “We’ve added a few extra allied shades such as deep greens, browns, oranges and soft yellows,” says the designer, adding, “The 1970s in Cuba were marked by a strong connection to the land, resourceful, and self-sufficient way of being due to economic conditions of the time. Therefore, incorporating natural materials with a focus on sustainability connects the avocado’s symbolism of health and nature with the Cuban ethos of grounded living,” explains Mahapatra.

Every piece in the new range embodies vintage modernism in a way that resonates with today’s design landscape as well. It balances innovation with cultural rootedness. Think clean lines that complement both traditional interiors as well as contemporary spaces. The pieces feature geometric contours that vary from bold to subtle, sharp to smooth. “The dynamic interplay of shapes and shades adds a sense of movement and energy to any space,” says the designer. This is best exhibited in the design of the bed which, although symmetrical, has rounded edges with its curves adding a touch of elegance. It comes with a teakwood frame, polished in matte black, and the panels on the headboard and footboard are upholstered in a light-coloured fabric.