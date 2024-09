In home decor, the perfect accessory can often be just the finishing touch you need. Fornasetti’s collection of decorative trays by Opulin is one such product that lends that extra bit of brightness to any space. “The design is inspired by the iconic Italian operatic soprano and actress Lina Cavalieri, a recurrent motif in Fornasetti’s work; she was its founder Piero Fornasetti’s ultimate muse. Some even called her the most beautiful singer to have appeared on the stage in the 19th century,” says Dhara Shroff, head of Opulin, pointing towards the coruscating kaleidoscope of colours that the new line embodies, just like Cavalieri’s life.

These are multi-purpose pieces meant to adapt to different corners of the home, but their best use is as showpieces; use them to place a set of candles, knickknacks or a stack of books. “Because of their perfectly proportioned size,

I like keeping them on the side table. Atop it, I place an elegant flower vase with a single stem of lily. Alternatively, a small bonsai or diffuser sticks would look great. The tray can also be an artistic base to hold AC and TV remotes,” says Shroff. With a distinctly maximalist identity, the trays are unapologetically bold in their use of saturated colours and off-beat patterns.