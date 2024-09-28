Glass apart

For 22-year-old Hridik Chawla, co-founder of Gurugram-based Essentia Home, glassware is not a mere vessel; they’re an invitation to spark a conversation.

As a connoisseur of quirky, experimental shapes, he presents the The Ichendorf Milano collection, an unconventionally designed range of borosilicate glassware “that infuses delight and awe into every piece”.

The AIX-jug, for example, is a sleek take on a traditional water jug. Its slanted top ensures that water flows into the glass without spilling through the sides. The Cactus jug, created as a table accessory, has two spouts and a chic handle. The Amaranta—a stylish flute glass for wine and champagne—comes with a branched stem and vertical grooves. The Iris vase boasts a cylindrical body and a central amber crossbar with colourful glass elements. “Futuristic in its appeal, it would look beautiful with stocks of palm leaves, pampas grass or willow branches,” Chawla says.

All the glassware in the collection is resistant to thermal shock, and is lightweight, balancing practicality and style. Each piece is also recyclable and built for long-term use. “I am committed to exploring newer ways to reduce wastage in production processes. We source glass from responsible suppliers. By embracing methods like upcycling and minimising packaging, brand owners too can contribute towards reducing environmental footprint,” says Chawla.

His greatest asset is his age. “Today’s rapidly evolving business landscape needs young talent that brings with them a fresh perspective. We don’t hesitate to take risks. This fearless approach is precisely what’s needed to drive the industry forward,” he says, ready to lead the charge.