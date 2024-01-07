Adorn the new party anthem

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Painting the wardrobe various hues of celebration is ANI Clothing’s sartorial extravaganza—Carnival—with metallic, shimmer, shine and more. From maxi dresses to chic jumpsuits, pants and blouse sets to fun miniskirts, the collection in lustrous textiles, ensures you’re dressed to dazzle at every occasion. “With Carnival, we’ve tried to capture the never-ending spirit of a party, embodying an indomitable zest for life. Each outfit is a reflection of the exuberance required to make it joyful,” says Shivani Aggarwal, founder of ANI.

With a focus on women aged 30-50, the new line incorporates designs that resonate with the preferences of this demographic. “Women in this age group gravitate towards versatility and reusability. They also have a propensity to purchase styles that integrate easily into their existing wardrobes. Comfort is a top priority and so is the appeal of enduring cuts and form, which transcend fleeting trends,” she says. Some of these styles include puffed sleeves with intricate embellishments along buttons and lapels, pleated garments that add textural grace to an outfit, and prints that can be dressed up or down depending on the event.

The Kalahari print, which finds prominence in maxi skirts and dresses, is an example. There’s also the cocora print used in blazer coord sets and full-sleeved blazers. “Warm hues such as cranberry red, deep forest green, mustard yellow, navy blue, black and burnished gold have been used. Fashioned predominantly from silk, satin, banana crape and a bit of cotton, key techniques employed are appliqué work and hand embroidery embellishments in 3D beads. The print motifs are mostly flowers and abstract patterns with generous use of pearls, beads and sequins,” shares Aggarwal.

The special emphasis to comfort and functionality is rooted in her experience in manufacturing at ready-to-wear brands such as Bershka, Stradivarius, Promod, Mango and New Look. “You should be able to sit, stand, walk or dance without a hitch, hence, every detail, whether fabric and cut selection, or the seam placement, has been carefully considered. It’s not just about slaying the look outside; if you’re not feeling comfortable inside, you won’t own the moment,” she says. It’s time to wear your style on your sleeves.

