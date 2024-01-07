Celebrating maasai heritage

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

In the heart of the untamed savannah, stillness blankets the vast landscape adorned with an expanse of golden grass of Maasai Mara, Africa. Amid the serenity, Akshay and Avani Khurana, founders of Gurugram-based home décor brand, Beyond Dreams, found a rare moment of freedom, one that was so powerful that it translated into a line of fabrics.

The collection’s name, Kuruka 2.0, the second in the series, means ‘fly’ in Swahili, and captures the liberating essence of their savannah getaway. As the trip marked a turning point in their professional journey; an appropriate time to take a metaphorical flight towards new ideas, the name resonated deeply. “We turned a leaf in our design philosophy by finding inspiration in an unusual place like the savannah. Kuruka assimilates the profound love that the Maasai community has for its culture,” says Avani, who has incorporated elements from the tribe’s distinctive heritage into the collection.

The prints narrate stories of Maasai folklore, the diverse architecture of the village houses and their intricate handicrafts and jewellery. “Kuruka echoes the community’s affinity for organic and natural forms, steering away from rigid, straight lines and embracing the fluidity of shapes,” says Akshay, adding, “While exploring their homes, we saw how the Maasai skillfully moulded clay into various utensils and decorative pieces, showcasing a deep connection between architecture and functional art. There was not a lot of greenery, but they had a lot of dry flowers and leaves, which further influenced our design process.”

To enhance the bond with the Maasai community and gain a deeper insight into their way of life, the couple ventured into the tribal hinterland. “This revealed inherent similarities between the people of Africa and India. Be it resilience, a hospitable spirit, strong familial bonds or a profound commitment to cultural traditions, it became a wellspring of inspiration to advance our creative journey,” he says.

Akshay and Avani Khurana

During one such visit, the couple observed the use of a blend of wool and gunny sack fabric for their homes, catering to the extreme climatic conditions of the region. “We wanted to echo the feel of a gunny sack for the upholstery range. The parallel to the rugged yet functional texture was achieved by using a textured cotton fabric. We intended to impart a washed-out appearance, which combined a weathered aesthetic with a touch of luxury. The resulting material retains the rustic texture while exuding a softer feel. This thoughtful choice ensures both functionality and a sophisticated touch in our collection,” says Avani.

Even something as simple as their clothing in the most vibrant blues, greens and reds, became the cornerstone of Kuruka, complemented by a myriad of earthy tones inspired by the savanna. “Meeting the tribe’s matriarch, who graciously shared folklore, offered a glimpse into their storytelling heritage. These narratives depicting battles, crafted to be passed through generations, revealed the cultural importance of tales in shaping Maasai identity and values. Thoughtfully assimilating this understanding, we translated these cherished ideas and traditions into our collections,” she Avani.

