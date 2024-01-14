Float like a butterfly

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

Gurugram-based 27-year-old Saru Garg, the founder of Juñisa, a contemporary jewellery brand, is preparing for a half-marathon. After the successful launch of her new collection—Catalyst—she’s savouring a rare moment of well-deserved breather. “It encapsulates the essence of change—a process inspired by the profound symbolism of butterflies and their captivating life cycle. Each piece embodies transformation akin to a butterfly’s journey from a fragile cocoon to a graceful flight. Drawing inspiration from the same, it resonates with the wearer, inviting them to embrace the road towards growth and evolution,” says Garg.

Saru Garg

For a designer who draws heavily from Expressionism, a modernist artistic movement, in addition to pop art, combined with her love for fashion, her use of different materials is a synthesis of these myriad inspirations. Crafted in sterling silver, the butterfly remains central to all the pieces. “She’s the protagonist of her fairytale, just like my customers are. As she curates her path based on her choices, relying purely on instinct, despite challenging circumstances, so does the wearer. Through this line, we pay an ode to the strength and fearlessness in every woman. May you always be the architect of your destiny,” says Garg, with a warm smile.

Catalyst comprises rings, earcuffs, earrings and bracelets with the use of cubic zirconia and fresh pearls. The unique way in which stones have been placed in a gradient fashion, going from light to dark, lends a subtle shading effect to the pieces. Waves and scribbles have been added for detail, each lending a perfectly imperfect character to the jewellery. The two stunners, however, are the couture pieces: the butterfly necklace with 0.5-micron plating, weighing 150 gm, and the uber glamorous corset crafted in cropper with 0.5-micron plating, weighing 100 gm.

For somebody who didn’t know much about the industry before she started Juñisa, Garg learnt the ropes as she went along. She learned to work on the CAD/CAM (computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing) software used to design and manufacture jewellery prototypes. Next, she sat herself through cutting and soldering metal, followed by casting, stone setting, grinding and polishing. “As a perfectionist, I had to get involved in the minutest detail to ensure everything lived up to my vision,” she says.

Some of her best creations include the Balance earrings in sterling silver with a 945 stamp and 18k gold plating with a thick layer of anti-tarnish; and the Power Animal (owl) pendant with a 16-inch dainty chain in 22k gold or rhodium plating. The adjustable Sweet Heart and Star rings made of cubic zirconia are one of the most restocked products in addition to the Sunbeam hoops with Malachite stone and silicone post pin. Well-known for showcasing a keen attention to detail, customising jewellery is Garg’s favourite part of the business. It pushes her to think out of the box and challenge limiting beliefs. The personal connection that she forms through these intimate interactions creates a bond of trust that, in turn, helps her craft pieces that become thoughtful representations of her client’s story.

Juñisa is one of the few brands in the city that provides jewellery restoration. “It’s both challenging and rewarding; the former as one has to pay close attention to finding the right material to redesign the pieces while preserving intricacies. The latter as one is contributing to the conservation of history and culture,” says Garg.

In the future, she plans to use ideas and motifs from the Art Deco era. The bold geometric shapes, the clean lines, and impeccable symmetry along with all the glitz make it a forever muse. But for now, all she can think about is the marathon. Just like her life, Garg aims to reach the finish line with perfection.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Gurugram-based 27-year-old Saru Garg, the founder of Juñisa, a contemporary jewellery brand, is preparing for a half-marathon. After the successful launch of her new collection—Catalyst—she’s savouring a rare moment of well-deserved breather. “It encapsulates the essence of change—a process inspired by the profound symbolism of butterflies and their captivating life cycle. Each piece embodies transformation akin to a butterfly’s journey from a fragile cocoon to a graceful flight. Drawing inspiration from the same, it resonates with the wearer, inviting them to embrace the road towards growth and evolution,” says Garg. Saru GargFor a designer who draws heavily from Expressionism, a modernist artistic movement, in addition to pop art, combined with her love for fashion, her use of different materials is a synthesis of these myriad inspirations. Crafted in sterling silver, the butterfly remains central to all the pieces. “She’s the protagonist of her fairytale, just like my customers are. As she curates her path based on her choices, relying purely on instinct, despite challenging circumstances, so does the wearer. Through this line, we pay an ode to the strength and fearlessness in every woman. May you always be the architect of your destiny,” says Garg, with a warm smile. Catalyst comprises rings, earcuffs, earrings and bracelets with the use of cubic zirconia and fresh pearls. The unique way in which stones have been placed in a gradient fashion, going from light to dark, lends a subtle shading effect to the pieces. Waves and scribbles have been added for detail, each lending a perfectly imperfect character to the jewellery. The two stunners, however, are the couture pieces: the butterfly necklace with 0.5-micron plating, weighing 150 gm, and the uber glamorous corset crafted in cropper with 0.5-micron plating, weighing 100 gm. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); For somebody who didn’t know much about the industry before she started Juñisa, Garg learnt the ropes as she went along. She learned to work on the CAD/CAM (computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing) software used to design and manufacture jewellery prototypes. Next, she sat herself through cutting and soldering metal, followed by casting, stone setting, grinding and polishing. “As a perfectionist, I had to get involved in the minutest detail to ensure everything lived up to my vision,” she says. Some of her best creations include the Balance earrings in sterling silver with a 945 stamp and 18k gold plating with a thick layer of anti-tarnish; and the Power Animal (owl) pendant with a 16-inch dainty chain in 22k gold or rhodium plating. The adjustable Sweet Heart and Star rings made of cubic zirconia are one of the most restocked products in addition to the Sunbeam hoops with Malachite stone and silicone post pin. Well-known for showcasing a keen attention to detail, customising jewellery is Garg’s favourite part of the business. It pushes her to think out of the box and challenge limiting beliefs. The personal connection that she forms through these intimate interactions creates a bond of trust that, in turn, helps her craft pieces that become thoughtful representations of her client’s story. Juñisa is one of the few brands in the city that provides jewellery restoration. “It’s both challenging and rewarding; the former as one has to pay close attention to finding the right material to redesign the pieces while preserving intricacies. The latter as one is contributing to the conservation of history and culture,” says Garg. In the future, she plans to use ideas and motifs from the Art Deco era. The bold geometric shapes, the clean lines, and impeccable symmetry along with all the glitz make it a forever muse. But for now, all she can think about is the marathon. Just like her life, Garg aims to reach the finish line with perfection. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp